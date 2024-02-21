Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Los Cabos Open 2024 Clash

The Mexico-based ATP Tour 250 series i.e. The Los Cabos Open has quickly moved forward to the second round. All the matches in the first round are over, and players have already lined up to play against each other in the next round. One such match is Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans. Since both of them have fared almost equally in recent times, The SportsRush predicts Dan Evans to win this contest in three sets, owing to his better ranking. After The SportsRush prediction came true on Marcos Giron vs Taro Daniel, there is a high chance of this coming true as well.

Advertisement

The Kokkinakis vs Evans match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, at 7:00 pm local time on Wednesday. The weather in Los Cabos is slightly on the chilly side, with 18 degrees Celsius temperature. The wind speed is 19 km/h and the humidity is 62%, with no chance of rainfall.

Advertisement

Kokkinakis beat Jack Draper 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in the first round, and Evans beat Roman Safiullin 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round. It should be a good match. Here are some FAQs:

What are the Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans odds?

As per BetMGM, Dan Evans is the favorite to win the match with odds of -120.

What is the Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans head-to-head?

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans head-to-head remains 2-1, with Kokkinakis in the lead. They first played against each other in the 2015 Davis Cup, where Kokkinakis beat Evans 7-5, 6-4. Next, they met at Nottingham 1 Challenger on June 2021, where Evans beat Kokkinakis by 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5). The last time they met was at the 2023 French Open, where Kokkinakis beat Evans in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Where to watch Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans live?

The match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Dan Evans will stream live online on Tennis TV at 9 PM ET on Wednesday. For the US audience, it will be live on Tennis Channel, and Sky Sports for British viewers.

What is the Thanasi Kokkinakis ranking?

The Thanasi Kokkinakis ranking is 79th across the world. It is behind Dan Evans’ ranking of 44th in men’s singles as per the ATP rankings.

Advertisement

How much prize money has Dan Evans won?

Dan Evans has won a total of $7,985,550 in prize money from his tennis career of more than 15 years.