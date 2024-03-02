mobile app bar

$42,000,000 Estate Where Rafael Nadal Stays and Practices During Indian Wells Masters: All You Need To Know

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal official Instagram account

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been living at a $42,000,000 USD estate that belongs to Indian Wells owner Larry Ellison. The plush estate adorned with all sorts of amenities and luxuries. With that in mind, here’s a deep dive into the estate and its founder and if it bears any impact on Nadal and his participation at the Indian Wells.

The estate has a 249-acre golf course and an 18,430 sq ft. Mediterranean-style main house. Edra Blixseth, the real estate developer, first sold it to Larry Ellison in 2011 and its initial price was $75 million USD. Ellison bought it for $42.9 million. This lush and grand property in Porcupine Creek is near where the Indian Wells Masters takes place in California.

The enormous 18-hole golf course isn’t the only thing that the estate boasts of. It lies near to a tennis facility, where Rafael Nadal often practices for the competition. His micro tear injury on his hip has kept him out of the game for a long time now and Nadal would be hopeful of progressing more in the Indian Wells tournament. That includes tennis practice sessions, his swimming routine, and other exercises, the majority of which he keeps sharing on his Instagram account.

Besides all these facilities, ceiling murals that are hand-painted, a pool that looks like a resort, 8 double-bedroom guesthouses, a spa, a gym, an amphitheater, and a place to party, are also present here. Now, given that Rafael Nadal is living in this estate that belongs to the Indian Wells owner, and that he will be playing in the Indian Wells, is it a conflict of interest?

More about Larry Ellison, the man whose property Rafael Nadal’s been living at

Larry Ellison is the chairman as well as Chief Technology Officer of Oracle Corporation, a software company. As of March 2024, he is the 8th wealthiest person in the world, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Forbes reports Larry Ellison’s total net worth to be $142,200,000,000 USD. While there is no way to confirm that it’s a conflict of interest, fans have accused him of such. This is because Nadal has reportedly come to know about his draw in the tournament unofficially before any other player, as he is scheduled to play on March 7 in the evening session in his first round match.

Either way, Nadal is surely making the most of his stay there. Rafael Nadal will skip the Miami Masters this year, but his Indian Wells return is a certainty. The BNP Paribas Open even shared a video paying tribute to the Spanish legend. Nadal has won the Indian Wells title thrice, i.e. in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

The 37-year-old will be back via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system and he will save himself from participating in every tournament. He will mainly be playing the major ones to decrease his chances of injuries. Rafael Nadal happens to be very good friends with Larry Ellison, along with a few other billionaires.

