“The Feeling of Excitement, Anticipation, and Awe” – Olympic Gold Medallists Reveal Their Favourite Thing About the Australian Open

The 2024 Australian Open is around the corner and the excitement is palpable. Athletes from other sports are also looking forward to enjoying elite tennis. Olympic gold medal winners Giaan Rooney and Emily Seebohm shared what they love most about the first Slam of the season.

The Australian Open is arguably the biggest annual sporting event hosted in the country. The 2024 edition will begin on January 14 and go on until January 28. As the build-up tournaments kicked off, the official account of the competition interviewed superstar Australian Olympians about their favourite aspect of the Grand Slam Down Under.

Former swimmer Rooney, who won gold in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said seeing the best tennis players compete is the best thing about the Australian Open.

“The best part of the Australian Open is the feeling of excitement, anticipation, and awe that you are witnessing the best tennis players on the planet perform at a tennis tournament they genuinely love coming to.”

Seebohm won gold in the same event at the 2008 and 2020 Olympics. She also bagged the shiny yellow in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Olympics. She echoed Rooney’s words, saying witnessing top players battle it out in Australia is a great feeling.

“The best part of the Australian Open is watching the greatest tennis players from all around the world come fight it out on Australian soil.”

The 2024 Australian Open is sure to draw more Olympic champions as fans, regardless of nationality, once it gets underway. Olympic gold medallists in tennis like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Alexander Zverev are set to feature in this year’s edition in Melbourne.

Olympic boxer praises intensity of Australian Open ahead of blockbuster 2024 edition

Boxer Harry Garside, who won bronze in the lightweight category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hailed tennis players. He said he frequents the Australian Open since he is only a short drive away and watching tennis live makes him realise how hard the sport is. He praised how the athletes fought for each point during the tournament.

“The best part of the Australian Open is it’s in my home state every year, meaning I’m only a little trip away from the tennis and enjoying the atmosphere of the tournament. Being so close to the action also gives me the utmost respect for how gruelling and tough the sport of tennis is. It is amazing to see the intensity the players bring to every point and rally.”

One of the biggest stories at the 2024 Australian Open is the return of two multiple Grand Slam winners, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka. Record champion Novak Djokovic will look to defend his title and secure a record 11th trophy in Melbourne. Fans and athletes from other sports are sure to witness to some elite, breath-taking tennis this year.