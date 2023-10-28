“Sascha Is Also Getting a Little Older”: Three Time Wimbledon Champion Advises Alexander Zverev

May 31, 2022; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev (GER) at the net with Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) after their match on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev is one of the most promising talents on the tour. However, the German is yet to set the stage alight with a Grand Slam title. With a new generation of tennis emerging to compete with Novak Djokovic, Zverev has been overshadowed by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. And according to compatriot and three time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, Sascha isn’t getting any younger.

Recently, the German tennis coach, Boris Becker has suggested Zverev to pick and choose the tournaments to participate in. The German, who is now coaching Holger Rune, believes that Zverev should set his priorities right and concentrate on winning the Grand Slams.

Becker think Alexander Zverev should focus on Grand Slams

Boris Becker knows how to win the big prizes. The former world number 1, won six Grand Slam titles throughout his career along with other big titles. As a coach, Becker guided Novak Djokovic to win six Grand Slams between 2013 and 2016. According to Tennis365, Becker has suggested his fellow German, Zverev, to concentrate on winning the Grand Slam instead of participating in a lot of tournaments throughout the year.

Alexander Zverev participates in a lot of tournaments all over the globe throughout the year. While competing in competitions is a wonderful approach, it can also cause fatigue to the body. The 26 year-old is reaching his peak but is still without a Grand Slam title, with his best performance being a semi-finals exit on five different occasions. Although Zverev has won an Olympics gold medal, he is yet to set the stage on fire at Grand Slams.

Boris has suggested Zverev to pick and choose the tournaments to compete in, in order to stay fresh for the Grand Slams. The German coach further added that he believes mental state of mind is just as important as physical state of mind, to win major tournaments. He admitted that Zverev is getting a little older now and he cannot play 20-25 tournaments every year.

“My advice would be to filter the priorities of the year and say to yourself, for example: ‘I’m going to play at Wimbledon: what should I do to best prepare for it, which grass tournaments should I play?’ The same goes for tournaments on clay for Roland Garros or on hard court for the US Open. Then, in the fall, you will be able to see what you need to qualify for the Masters. You can’t play 25 or 26 tournaments a year. Sascha is also getting a little older.”

Alexander Zverev has struggled in the 2023 season. The world number 10 reached the semi-final of the French Open but was knocked out at the early stages at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The German would be hoping to be more competitive in 2024.

Overview of Alexander Zverev’s 2023 season and ATP Final scenario

Alexander Zverev has had a disappointing 2023 season. The 26 year-old has had a 49-24 Win/Loss ratio in the year where he has failed to make a mark. The German reached the semi-finals of the French Open and Cincinnati Masters but failed to win any major tournaments. He did manage to win two titles but saw his ranking drop from 9th in the world to 10th in the world.

Zverev has featured a lot in 2023 with the German competing in 25 tournaments throughout the year. In addition to his tournament appearances, 26 year-old also represented Germany in Davis Cup qualifying in February.

The world No. 10 is set to compete in the ATP Masters 1000 competition in Paris next week, followed by the ATP Finals in Turin next month. Zverev is almost certain to qualify for the ATP Finals given his big lead on the players behind him. The German will be hoping to end a disappointing season on a positive note.