Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Makes Fascinating Novak Djokovic Prediction After Olympics Win

Patrick Mouratoglou, who famously coached Serena Williams to many of her greatest victories, recently shared his insights on Novak Djokovic following his impressive Olympics win.

According to Mouratoglou, Djokovic’s recent losses to rising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz might have bruised his ego. Mouratoglou believes that these defeats likely fueled Djokovic’s determination to prove he’s still at the top of his game. Leading him to secure the Olympic gold and complete his trophy collection.

When asked about what lies ahead for Djokovic, Mouratoglou confidently stated that the Serbian star is in fantastic shape and playing some of the best tennis of his career.

He even predicted that Djokovic could continue dominating the sport for another 2-3 years. Mouratoglou added that the push Djokovic needs will come from the young guns like Alcaraz and Sinner, who will challenge him, beat him occasionally, and ultimately drive his desire to stay on top.

Patrick’s Preference for Djokovic Over Roger and Rafa

Mouratoglou has never been shy about his admiration for Djokovic. Often expressing a preference for the Serbian over tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

According to Mouratoglou, what sets Djokovic apart is his ability to constantly evolve his game. Even when it seems like there’s nothing left to improve. Every time the Serb sets foot on the court people are left in awe of his game.

The idea of a coach-pupil relationship between Mouratoglou and Djokovic is an interesting prospect. Given Mouratoglou’s success with Serena and his deep understanding of the game, fans and rivals alike would be keen to see how Djokovic could further elevate his game under his guidance.

It would undoubtedly be an intriguing storyline in the world of tennis, and one that could potentially shape the sport’s future.