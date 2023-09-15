Shocking Stats Show Novak Djokovic Winning Same Majors in 2023 As Roger Federer Did in Last 10 Years

Novak Djokovic has smashed many all-time tennis records with his 24th Grand Slam title win. In fact, there are many who believe that comparisons with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal no more make sense. There is one stat that might surprise fans when it comes to Djokovic and Federer and how they have fared in particular time windows. Djokovic won 3 of the 4 Grand Slams in 2023, only missing out on Wimbledon. This means he has won the dame number of Majors this year as Federer managed in the last 10 years.

Although Roger Federer is the first player in the history of the men’s game to win 20 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic caught up with him in 2021. The Serbian legend went on to overtake him at Wimbledon 2022 and has been virtually unstoppable in 2023.

Djokovic Majors count in 2023 same as Federer’s in the last 10 years

Roger Federer had a peak which perhaps even Novak Djokovic hasn’t seen so far. After a slow first five years of his career, Federer broke his Grand Slam duck with the Wimbledon 2003 title. He was virtually unstoppable after that for the 6 years that followed, adding another 14 majors to his name during that period.

However, as expected, Federer slowed down with age and the rise of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. From January 2010 to January 2013, Federer won just 2 Grand Slam titles. After that, it took him 4 years to clinch his next set of majors. Between January 2013 and till his retirement in September 2022, the Swiss superstar could only win another 3 Grand Slam titles.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic might be a late bloomer but has clearly won the race against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In one calendar year of 2023 itself, Djokovic has managed to win 3 Grand Slam titles at the age of 36. The Serb has had his ups and downs in the last 4 years but has come through them with his fitness and mental strength.

Additionally, Novak Djokovic has also become the first player of the ‘Big Three’ to win 2 Grand Slam titles each at the age of 35 (Wimbledon 2022 and Australian Open 2023) and 36 (French Open 2023 and US Open 2023) respectively. Earlier, Roger Federer had created history by achieving the multiple Slams feat at the age of 35 first (Australian Open 2017 and Wimbledon 2017).

Although Federer still remains the oldest amongst them to win a Grand Slam, winning the Australian Open 2018 at the age of 36 years, 173 days. Djokovic could break that record too if he wins any Grand Slam in 2024.

Roger Federer predicted correctly about Novak Djokovic winning US Open

Recently, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Federer picked Djokovic to win the US Open 2023 before his quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Federer was quoted as saying –

“I would bet on Novak Djokovic. That’s a safe bet.”

In their younger, peak years, Federer did not take too kindly to losing to Djokovic in two back-to-back semifinals of the US Open, in 2011 and 2012 respectively. However, their equation has changed for good over the years as Federer has always remained amazed with Djokovic’s achievements, calling him ‘unbelievable’ earlier this year in Halle.

If Novak Djokovic defends his US Open title next year successfully, he would also go level with Roger Federer’s all-time record of winning 5 of them in New York City.