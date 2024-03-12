Taylor Fritz Opens Up About Favorite Meals After Becoming USA’s Only Tennis Brand Ambassador For Chipotle

Taylor Fritz recently revealed two new major sponsorships, including the popular Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle. He shed light upon why he agreed to this association, talking about the importance of eating tasty food even with dietary restrictions.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after a winning start to his Indian Wells 2024 campaign, Taylor Fritz talked about Chipotle. He confessed that he is a ‘picky’ eater and believes it is crucial to eat good food that makes you happy. The California native said he has followed many diet plans that always end up bugging him because of the restrictions.

“I mean look I’m I’m a really picky eater. I think like just being happy, eating things that like taste good, that you like, it’s really important. I’ve done meal plans and stuff like that and it just after a while it really gets to me.”

Hence, Fritz sticks to getting a bowl from Chipotle, one of their most famous offerings. He said it is healthy, has everything his athletic diet requires, and also tastes great.

“So I can have a bowl at Chipotle after workout and I feel like it’s giving me everything I need. I feel like it’s healthy and something that I can eat like over and over again that I like. So for me, that’s really what works.”

He also spoke about his other new sponsorship, onboarding Boss as his apparel sponsor after parting ways with Nike. Fritz will don the Chipotle logo on his left sleeve. As per journalist Tim Newcomb, he will also reportedly receive a Chipotle Celebrity Card that entitles him to free meals for the entirety of their partnership.

A tennis athlete associating with a fast-food restaurant brand is something less seen nowadays. Such chains are widely regarded as unhealthy ‘junk’ meal options. Sportspersons, on the other hand, need to have a clean diet filled with healthy foods. Hence, a tie-up like the one between Fritz and Chipotle is uncommon and made the news right away.

Taylor Fritz has long been a Chipotle fan

But Taylor Fritz has made his love for Chipotle well-known. He also hails from south California, the same region where the Mexican eatery chain has its headquarters. When announcing the collaboration on his Instagram account, he called this association a ‘dream come true’. He made his excitement clear and said big things were coming.

In an interview with Business Insider in May 2022, Taylor Fritz revealed he does not shy away from having Chipotle bowls for lunch. During regular training, i.e. when not in a tournament, he said he chooses to have a heavy lunch on the days when he has worked out hard.

“After practice, I’ll then have lunch. For me the lunches depend on the workout for the day, you know, if it’s like a really tough workout, then I might get something a little heavier like Chipotle bowl.”

Fritz said people often load their bowls with cheese, which makes it unhealthy. However, he prefers keeping it to only a few healthy components like chicken and vegetables. The American said this makes for a great post-training meal but many cannot comprehend that Chipotle bowls could be healthy.

“You can be unhealthy with your bowl if you want to get like a ton of cheese on it, but you can also just go in and get chicken, rice, vegetables, and guacamole and that’s a great meal after you’ve just worked out. I think a lot of people don’t understand how good it is as a post-workout meal. It’s got everything.”