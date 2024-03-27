Stefanos Tsitsipas Trolled by Own Followers on X For Copying Old ‘Pizza’ Tweet

mobile app bar

Stefanos Tsitsipas might not be having the greatest time on the tennis court professionally. But the 25-year-old Greek never misses a beat when it comes to his online presence. Just recently, the 2019 ATP Finals winner, tried to entertain his social media fans with a quirky and clever comment. Instead, fans just pointed out that he was recycling an old, bland post, and made fun of him for that.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took to X and shared a fascinating trivia about pizzas, something that already almost everyone knows.

He wrote, “We put round pizza in a square box and eat it in triangles.”

The quote is true. Pizzas are round-shaped, which can only be cut open in triangles (preferable choice), and they come in square boxes. Although seemingly a mundane fact, the fascination lies in the use of all geometric shapes just to eat a slice of pizza. However, the fact isn’t anything brand new.

It has been shared and re-shared many times in the past. And therefore, fans didn’t take long to point out the redundancy in it to Tsitsipas.

From “Not again Steph” to asking him to focus on tennis and not such useless things to pointing out that he hasn’t won a match in a long time. Comments ranged all over the place, and innocent posts made Tsitsipas the victim of social media trolling. Here are some of those comments:

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn’t been in the best of form lately

Stefanos Tsitsipas’s career peaked in the last few years when he reached the final of the Australian Open 2023 and the final of the French Open 2021. On both occasions, it was Novak Djokovic who defeated him. Lately, he hasn’t been playing his best tennis.

At the Miami Open 2024, he lost to Denis Shapovalov by 2-6, 4-6 in the Round of 64. In the Indian Wells Masters before that, he reached the Round of 16, but Jiri Lehecka beat him with the exact same score of 6-2, 6-4.

Tsitsipas did well to reach the quarter-final of the Mexican Open, but lost to Alex de Minaur 6-1, 3-6, 3-6. The closest he reached was at the Los Cabos Open, where he was a semi-finalist. Casper Ruud beat him 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

