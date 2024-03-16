Tommy Paul Reveals How Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker Have Been Inspirations During Indian Wells 2024 Campaign

Tommy Paul is enjoying one of the best runs of his career at the Indian Wells 2024. The American ace has made it to the semifinals of the tournament as he aims for his first title in the Californian desert. Now, Paul is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Saturday. Throughout the Indian Wells tournament, Paul has used the net very well and improved on his net play as a new weapon in his arsenal.

The American aggressively rushes to the net and uses the court to win the points. This has been a clear strategy by the American and it has worked well for him so far. Speaking in an interview with Tennis Channel after his match, Paul admitted that he has worked on that.

Tommy Paul dived deep into his new found tactic and admitted that he is still working on it. The American further added that he is watching videos of Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker to improve his net play. While Paul also watches Indian Wells matches, he spends his night watching the old videos of tennis legends to improve his game.

“I have been watching a lot of legends in coming in the net. Last night I watched Boris Becker and watched Stefan Edberg before my second round. It has been a little bit inspirational. I generally see the way the cover the net.”

Tommy Paul set to face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the Indian wells

Tommy Paul will be full of confidence going into the match, however Medvedev will be the favorite to win. Over the course of their career, the duo have met twice with Medvedev winning on both occasions. Paul and Medvedev first met at the Roland Garros in 2021, when Medvedev won in four sets. Later in 2023, the duo met again in Beijing with Medvedev winning in straight sets.

Medvedev enjoys a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Tommy Paul. The duo are set to collide again at the Indian Wells semi-final on Saturday 5.50 pm ET. The match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel across the US, and the temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius.