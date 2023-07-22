WATCH: Serena Williams Looses Her Mind to Messi Winner on MLS Debut

Former tennis player Serena Williams made an appearance to watch the debut of Lionel Messi. She was accompanied by her long-time friend Kim Kardashian. Besides the 23-time Grand Slam champion, even the legendary, LeBron James was in attendance.

It was Messi’s first game and he couldn’t have asked for a better debut match. The seven-time Ballon D’or winner is representing Inter Miami, a team owned by soccer great, David Beckham. Inter Miami were taking on Mexican team Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. The World Cup winner scored an important free kick which gave his side the win in the dying minutes of the match.

Wide Eyed Serena Williams Is Loving Messi

The tennis icon was in the stands and watched that moment when Messi scored that insane goal. On seeing that goal, Serena was ecstatic along with Kim. Not just her but a majority of fans were left mesmerized by what the Argentine did for his team.

It was the final kick of the match, when Inter were awarded a free kick with the score at 1-1. As Lionel took that shot, it went into the top left corner, making it difficult for the keeper to stop that shot from going in. This moment will surely be remembered for a long time. It even left Beckham in a joyous state of mind.

When Is Serena Williams Due?

The former tennis star recently shared an update stating that she can no longer see her feet. In May, Williams announced that she is pregnant with her second child. She was attending the Met Gala along with her husband when she revealed she was expecting her second one. The 41-year-old will become a mother for the second time around November or December this year.

Williams gave birth to Olympia in September of 2017. In fact, she was pregnant during the Australian Open that year, when she won the title being pregnant. And given just how much even fans of Serena have enjoyed watching Olympia grow up before their eyes and entertain everyone with her social media activity, everyone will be delighted to see another member added to the family.

After her loss at the US Open 2022, Serena decided it was time to call it a day. Constant injuries and a string of poor results at the Grand Slams, led her to take this difficult decision. We wish the very best for one of the greatest players of all time.