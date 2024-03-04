mobile app bar

What Does Carlos Alcaraz’s Father Do For a Living?

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz official Instagram account

Two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz was born to parents Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia Escandon. The answer to the question of what does Carlos Alcaraz’s father do for a living, it is that Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez was a professional tennis player earlier and is now a real estate agent. However, the Carlos Alcaraz family wasn’t a very affluent one, and therefore, Alcaraz Gonzalez had to stop pursuing the sport after some time.

Although Alcaraz Gonzalez broke into the Global Rankings of tennis (963 rank) at a point in time in his career, he didn’t extract any prize money from the game according to official sources. However, after quitting tennis, Carlos Alcaraz’s father became the director of a tennis academy in Murcia, Spain, where Alcaraz was born. The academy is called Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia aka the Royal Murcia Country Club.

The club was originally a hunting club, which later became a tennis club, courtesy of Alcaraz’s granddad Carlos Alcaraz Sr. Alcaraz’s father now has been running that academy for decades. Mr. Alcaraz Gonzalez also ran an estate agent firm.

The firm is located in their hometown of El Palmar in Murcia, nearly 80 km away from Alicante, Southern Spain. This estate agent firm made additional income for the family besides his tennis academy, which he mostly did out of passion and love for the sport.

The Carlos Alcaraz family lives in a 2-floor penthouse, which is directly situated above a kebab shop. However, with the millions, Alcaraz earned from his tennis career so far, he intends to build them a new home, which would be near their current residence. Alcaraz has already bought 3 plots of land for it.

Carlos Alcaraz family and net worth details

At the age of 20, Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon. He also won 12 ATP titles already. The Carlos Alcaraz net worth is around $20 million USD, and the prize money he received throughout his tennis career is $27,477,147 USD.

If we go by the Tennis365 website, Carlos Alcaraz also got $1 million USD in fees for his participation in the Netflix Slam 2024. At the event, he defeated Nadal 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 at the Slam. His earnings from the Netflix Slam 2024 didn’t end there. He also received $150,000 USD for each private hitting session with a few guests, which also Nadal received. Another $50,000 USD was the charge if a fan wanted to spend a session with both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz together.

Alcaraz’s sponsorship deals with big brands like Babolat, Nike, Rolex, Isdin, ElPozo, BMW, Calvin Klein, and Louis Vuitton further add to his stream of revenue. Today, his family has every reason to be proud of him.

