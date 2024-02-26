What is Roger Federer’s SABR? How 20-Time Grand Slam Champion Used Unique Strategy Successfully

At the Cincinnati Masters 2015, Roger Federer unleashed a new weapon on the tennis world. The Sneak Attack by Roger Federer (SABR) was a new move by the 20-time Grand Slam champion while facing his opponent’s serves. The answer to the question – ‘What is Roger Federer’s SABR?’ is that he would take a couple of steps inside while returning the serve and surprise the opponent with an early return.

Later, Roger Federer reduced the extent of SABR as his opponents started picking up his move. However, the Swiss star had already frustrated some of the biggest stars in tennis with his ‘in a way’ innovative move. The players that Federer successfully used the SABR against include his two biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. This was one of the top shots in his book that has made them transcend the world of tennis, although it did invite controversy at the time too from some big names in the tennis world.

Roger Federer does the SABR against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer introduced Novak Djokovic to the SABR for the first time at the Cincinnati Masters final in 2015. The Swiss maestro attacked Djokovic’s second serve to win the point and that left the Serbian visibly shocked. Djokovic was frustrated and threatened to break his racquet after losing the point.

Federer did the same to Nadal in the Basel Indoors tournament final in 2015 on three occasions. The Spaniard was taken by surprise and ended up losing all the 3 points.

Roger Federer sneak attack against Mischa Zverev

Federer’s tactics against Zverev left fans wondering, ‘What is Roger Federer’s SABR?’. The Swiss maestro stunned the German with some of his clever returns. Also, Federer ended up winning the points on his opponent’s serves again.

SABR against Jack Sock

While playing in an exhibition match for Africa in 2018, Jack Sock and Roger Federer went head-to-head. During Sock’s serve, Federer used the SABR on him and ended up winning the point. The Swiss star stunned the American who crossed the net and started chasing Federer. The crowd loved this sportsman spirit between the two tough competitors.