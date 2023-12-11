“Wimbledon Pissed Me Off” – Novak Djokovic Credits 2023 American Swing Success to Carlos Alcaraz Rivalry

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) pose with their trophies after the men’s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest episode of the American news show, 60 Minutes, Novak Djokovic discussed his newfound rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. He believed that his competition with the Spaniard pushed him to win more. The Serb claimed his Wimbledon defeat motivated him to do better in the North American swing.

Advertisement

Alcaraz and Djokovic exchanged the World No.1 rank multiple times this season. The duo were in a league of their own, cementing the top two ranks and keeping the chasing pack at a distance. Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam by beating Djokovic at Wimbledon. This also denied him the chance to bag a Calendar Slam.

After Alcaraz defeated him in the Wimbledon final, Djokovic embarked on a 19-match winning streak. He won the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open along the way, defeating the former in the ATP 1000 event’s final.

Advertisement

Speaking on 60 Minutes (via The Tennis Letter), Djokovic lavished praise on Alcaraz, calling him a ‘complete’ player. He admitted being frustrated with the Wimbledon loss and said it drove him to dominate the American hardcourt campaign. He said the fresh rivalry allowed him to ‘reinvent’ himself and remain motivated.

“He’s as complete of a player as I’ve seen in ages… The loss at Wimbledon pissed me off so much that I needed to win everything on American soil, which I did. It’s a great opportunity for me to reinvent myself & really push harder than I ever did.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic have developed one of the most thrilling rivalries in recent times. The latter, however, came out on top this year, becoming the Year-End No.1 and defeating the former in the ATP Finals semi-final. The loss in London gave Djokovic immense motivation to bounce back. He won two ATP Masters, the US Open, and the ATP finals, all while losing only one match.

Fans react to Novak Djokovic saying Wimbledon loss fuelled him for American success

After the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had very different journeys. The latter’s season dwindled whereas the former found great success. After the Serb admitted he was pushed by the defeat in London to win everything, fans on social media reacted in various ways.

Fans praised Djokovic’s mentality and honesty, calling him ‘savage’.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FlorioGina/status/1734051736279523783?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/azhar_natt/status/1734058588333838483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/monica411here/status/1734108288797814908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iNipunK/status/1734096694500073736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Comment

byu/Stunning-Cod-2310 from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/commentarybooth/status/1734036330743537845?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Comment

byu/Stunning-Cod-2310 from discussion

intennis

One fan said the North American titles would presumably carry more importance for Djokovic than the Wimbledon, as it would be a revenge of sorts for not being allowed to play in the USA in 2022.

Comment

byu/Stunning-Cod-2310 from discussion

intennis

Another user appreciated how Alcaraz and Djokovic became close despite being stern rivals on the court. Ironically, the World No.1 revealed he is not friends with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer because they are competitors.

Comment

byu/Stunning-Cod-2310 from discussion

intennis

While the ATP season may have ended, fans can watch Djokovic take on Alcaraz one more time. The duo square off in an exhibition in Saudi Arabia on December 27, their fifth clash in 2023.