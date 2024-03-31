Which is Novak Djokovic’s Favorite Tennis Venue in the World? The Answer is Not Belgrade or Melbourne

Novak Djokovic has played all over the world over the course of his illustrious career. The Serbian superstar has enjoyed great success in Melbourne, London, New York and in most places wherever he has played. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has a special place in his heart for one particular venue where he has not been as successful.

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the Monte Carlo Masters 2013 final to win his first-ever title at the tournament. The Serbian ended Nadal’s 8-year long hold of the title to claim first of his two Monte Carlo titles. Djokovic completely dominated Nadal to win the final 6-2, 7-6 and go on to lift the title in 2013.

Speaking in that post match interview, Djokovic admitted that he loves to compete at the event as he lives in Monte Carlo. The Serbian likes to spend his time away from tennis at Monte Carlo and often practices at the club. However, despite winning the title just twice, he has called it his favorite club in the world. The Serbian even praised the people and admitted that he loves the views in Monte Carlo. Djokovic also has stayed in Monte Carlo for nearly 2 decades now.

“Absolutely, because of the significance that this tournament presents to me. I live here, as I was saying before, spend a lot of time in this club. I mean, for me, the most beautiful club in the world because I love the view, I love the people.”

Novak Djokovic expected to play at the Monte Carlo 2024

Novak Djokovic usually starts his clay season by competing in Monte Carlo and the the Serbian is expected to do the same again. Djokovic along with Rafael Nadal have placed their names in the Monte Carlo hat for 2024. The Serbian will be keen to impress on his return on court after a disappointing start to the season.

Djokovic lost against Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo 2023. However, the Serbian superstar went on the win the French Open title later. Now, with Nadal expected to return and Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in fine form, Djokovic will have to be at his best. Currently, Djokovic is practicing at his hometown in Serbia and preparing for the clay season ahead.