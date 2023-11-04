With 6,470 Points, Coach to Former American 8-Time Grand Slam Champion Has Transformed Jannik Sinner Into Fourth-Best Player in the World

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy wins a game against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner has established himself as an elite player, ranked a career-high World No.4. Not only on the ATP rankings, but he is also fourth-best in terms of points earned since onboarding Darren Cahill in June 2022. He has raked in 6470 points with the Aussie as his coach. Only Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev have earned more points in the same duration.

Advertisement

Cahill last worked with Amanda Anisimova before joining Sinner. His previous proteges have been the likes of Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Simona Halep. He also had a minor role in Roger Federer’s story, but ironically, had Cahill had his way, the Swiss might not have been the legend he is today. Regardless, he has a glowing CV with multiple Grand Slam-winning pupils. Sinner hired him in June last year and has scaled new heights under his tutelage.

Sinner won his only title in 2022, the Croatia Open, just over a month after Cahill came in. 2023 was a breakthrough season for him, as he won four titles and qualified for his maiden ATP Finals. He also has his best-ever Grand Slam finish, making it to the semi-finals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Advertisement

The Italian reached the final four of the first three ATP Masters events of the season, even finishing as the runner-up in Miami. His hard work paid off as he lifted the Canadian Open, his first 1000-level title. He then followed it up with two ATP 500 championship victories, the China Open and the Vienna Open.

Entering the Paris Masters as World No.4, Sinner was expected to go deep. However, terrible scheduling forced him to withdraw from his Round of 16 clash for his good. These results propelled him to his career-best rank and earned him 6407 points (via Tennis365). Only the top 3 have more points, as Sinner’s rivals like Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev trailed him before the Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals took place.

Sinner’s decision to appoint Cahill has already shown positive results. He has a strong 76-21 W/L record since the partnership started. The player and the coach will hope the collaboration achieves more success in the future. Sinner will aim to join the list of players to have won Grand Slams under Cahill’s training.

Darren Cahill’s glowing coaching past before Jannik Sinner

Cahill turned to coaching after retiring aged only 30 because of chronic injuries. He spotted a young Lleyton Hewitt and began working with him. The Australian duo’s collaboration was a huge hit. The young player won the 2001 US Open and became the youngest World No.1. Hewitt held that record until Alcaraz broke it in 2022.

After his compatriot, Cahill joined forces with Andre Agassi. The American won the 2003 Australian Open and became the oldest World No.1, a title he held until the Big 3 usurped it. At one point, the youngest and oldest World No.1’s ever were both Cahill’s wards.

Advertisement

Cahill worked with Andy Murray, Ana Ivanovic, Fernando Verdasco etc. before finding more success with Simona Halep. She finished 2017 and 2018 as the year-end No.1 and also lifted the 2018 French Open. He also coached the Australia Davis Cup team from 2007 to 2009. Cahill joined Anisimova’s team on trial for a few months before Jannik Sinner came along. Sinner will hope to emulate Cahill’s past proteges and achieve great success.