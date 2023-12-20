World No.1 Chess Player Picks Novak Djokovic as Tennis GOAT, Admits to Preferring Roger Federer Earlier

In an interview with Chess.com, World No.1 chess player Magnus Carlsen named Novak Djokovic as the GOAT of tennis. He said he preferred Roger Federer before his current favorite broke multiple records in recent years.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were considered the two GOATs of tennis before Novak Djokovic dismantled almost every record. He has dominated tennis over the past decade and, with three Grand Slams in 2023, surpassed Nadal to become the player with most Majors titles. Many have hailed him as the Greatest of All Time, and Carlsen joined the bandwagon. The Norwegian, like Djokovic, is considered the GOAT of his sport by a large section of viewers.

In a segment of the interview with Chess.com (via GJ Chess), Carlsen revealed his GOAT picks for various sports. For tennis, he chose Djokovic. The Grandmaster clarified he began to consider the World No.1 the greatest only after the Australian Open. He likely meant Djokovic’s 2024 AO triumph, which put him level with Nadal for most Grand Slam titles. Either that, or he was referring to the 2022 Australian Open fiasco when the Serb was deported for being unvaccinated.

“Djokovic. [Asked if that was always his pick] No, it was after the Australian Open thing that he became the greatest for me.”

The interviewer asked Carlsen who he preferred before he endorsed Djokovic. The chess legend named Federer, but stated he related more to Nadal’s playing style.

“Probably Federer but I always identified more with the way Nadal plays.”



This is not the first time Carlsen has labelled Djokovic the GOAT of tennis. Neither is he the only chess player to pick the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Indian prodigy Gukesh D., who broke Carlsen’s record to become the youngest person to achieve an ELO rating of 2750, also called Djokovic his favourite player.

Novak Djokovic is no stranger to Magnus Carlsen’s GOAT picks for other sports

Magnus Carlsen picked some legendary athletes as his GOAT choices for various sports. For Basketball, he named LeBron James while going with Lionel Messi for soccer. Interestingly, Novak Djokovic has been compared to both these star names. His former coach Boris Becker drew parallels between the tennis icon and the likes of James and Messi, saying these illustrious players have dominated their respective sports even in their mid-30s. Becker said his former protege is amongst the best sportspersons of all time, let alone tennis.

In football, Carlsen chose Tom Brady as the GOAT. The NFL legend is close friends with Djokovic and was present in the latter’s box during the 2023 French Open final. The Serb revealed he and Brady are long-time friends and they often discuss his longevity. Djokovic’s close ties with Brady and comparisons with other all-time greats from different sports show the legacy he has created for himself transcends tennis. He dominates the record books and is raring to keep going as the next season looms, even though he will turn 37 in 2024.