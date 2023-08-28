The Top 10 Action Games to Play in 2023

Action games are the lifeblood of gaming. They provide an adrenaline rush to gamers with hardcore combat, engaging storylines, and beautiful visuals. Let us take a look at our rankings for the best Action Games you must try out in 2023.

Action games let players live lives of fantasy, taking part in various events, fighting mystical enemies, and emerging victorious despite tough battles. However, picking and choosing the best ones is no easy task since the genre is filled with great games anyone would have a good time playing.

That is why, we are going to concentrate this list down to 10 of the best ones you can try out. Let us get into it.

The Best Action Games to Try Out in 2023

This list doesn’t necessarily comprise games that have been released in 2023 but contains the ones that are so good that they cannot be ignored. In addition, the games in the honorable mentions section are the ones that could have been on any spot on the list; in other words, they are equally good.

As an added feature, we have cross-checked that each of these games is also on PC so that you can get them right away. The ones at the apex of the list prioritize Action and fights more, as we go lower, we get to see more story-based content. Let us go through the list.

10. Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Who does not love a zombie apocalypse? Dying Light drops you, quite literally, in the middle of a zombie-infected city and does not apologize for it. There is a lot to say about the game; lovable side characters, scary visuals, classic villains, and a combat that is well suited to zombie outbreaks, letting you craft weapons out of various things you find on the hunt.

The weapons you make can be broken down and scrapped for parts or repaired. There are more than 1000 different weapon possibilities which make the game more fun and exciting to play.

Even though it is a 2015 game, it clearly stands the test of time and outshines most games we have seen in 2023. As is common in various open-world games, you can collect various emails, letters, and recordings to get backstory about the crisis. There is a multiplayer mode as well where players get to play as the Night Hunter zombie and take on other players.

The best part about this game is the four-player co-op mode which allows you to play the campaign mode with your friends and progress together. Parkour takes heavy emphasis in this game as you will find yourself jumping from rooftop to rooftop trying to survive the zombie hordes chasing you. The night is even more dangerous as zombies are more proactive, but you get bonus XP for surviving at night.

Even though this game is termed as “survival horror” the action will have you constantly pinned in front of the screen for hours.

9. Far Cry 3

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

If the Far Cry series would just have one game represent itself to the world for the rest of time, it would be this one. We can talk about this game for hours. The game drops you in the shoes of Jason Brody who is celebrating his vacation with his friends. The next moment you know, you are captured by what appear to be armed pirates.

It is then, that you come face to face with the star of the show, the game’s villain, Vaas Montenegro. Michael Mando nails the voice acting for the character as it is impossible to dislike such a villain. The game has a morality system and it is not black and white. There is a gray area and it is noticeable in Jason’s actions.

There is a skill tree that gives Jason various abilities as Tatau (tattoos) are embedded on his arm every time he gets a new one. The characters are not one-dimensional, the story is creepy but hooks you in, there are dark parts that scare you and the visuals are stunning. There are a variety of weapon variants that will keep you busy for hours.

Your objective is to take control of the Island back from Vaas’s men and then make a plan to kill him. The ending is a dual choice where everything you do comes back to one decision. The story is something that we recommend you play till the end.

The game also has a multiplayer and a co-op mode which have a separate storyline of their own. The multiplayer is one of the best additions to the Far Cry franchise and incorporates the kill streak system of Call of Duty. It also has various game modes that have similarities to the CoD franchise.

8. Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon: Zero Dawn pits the main character, Aloy against a world that is against her from the start. The story is well incorporated with the open world and action elements and the writers have done a very good job in making Aloy a character fans can get behind. She has a zesty personality and a go-getter attitude despite the things she has been through.

The world itself feels alive with machines and humans alike. You can collect and craft materials, and buy weapons that push the boundary between real and fiction. The expansive open world is something that everyone has to experience at least once. The graphics are beautiful, utilizing the latest technology to build a world that is breathing.

You have friends who help you throughout your journey and the story unfolds slowly. There are mounts in the form of animals that you can ride to get to different places. You can also use fast travel points to save time and get to POIs quickly. The skill tree is one of the most innovative things we have ever seen as there are three different sections that promote combat, stealth, and foraging.

All in all, it is one of the best games to play if you want to try a new story and take time away from usual FPS games.

7. Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software Publisher: 2K

The Borderlands franchise combines FPS, explosive storytelling, RPG elements, and the most extra voice-acting to make a slapstick game that sucks in players in the story and keeps them there. The best part about the Borderlands games is that you can play the campaign with three of your friends. You play as Vaulthunters who have unique abilities and skills.

Using various active and passive skills, you can unleash a force of destruction upon your enemies. In addition, there are thousands of guns you can get which have special abilities of their own. The Borderlands games have the most gun variants we have seen in any FPS game. There are fire, poison, lightning, and ice abilities in those guns. There are revolvers, snipers, SMGs, ARs and so much more.

The amount of guns and enemies will keep you playing this game for hours. The game progresses its story through missions that award XP while the side missions offer a variety of different guns that will help you kill enemies faster. Gun manufacturing also plays a huge role as some guns have different abilities than others.

For example, Hyperion guns have shields while Tediore guns can be thrown and explode on impact. Looting is a huge aspect of the game. The characters have snappy cartoon-like personalities but that is what the Borderlands franchise is famous for.

6. Max Payne

Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Rockstar Studios

Remedy Entertainment, Rockstar Studios Publisher: Gathering of Developers, Rockstar Games

Perhaps the action game that paved the way for famous mechanics like the Dead Eye system in Red Dead Redemption; Max Payne is one of the best third-person games of all time. Max Payne is a detective in the police force who is living the American Dream. But things go haywire as his family is murdered and a whole conspiracy unveils itself.

Max Payne’s characters are shrouded in metaphorical veils. He tells us his story in the form of dark-themed anecdotes and the story revolves around his quest of finding justice for himself. There are slow-motion elements called Bullet Time where you dive across the screen taking enemies out. The world is pale and dark. There are elements of Noir York everywhere and the game feels alive.

As the franchise heads into Max Payne 2 and 3, the mechanics get better but the storytelling is what takes the cake. Max Payne truly makes us feel like he has nothing to lose. Max has access to a variety of guns ranging from dual handguns to Kalashnikov ARs. As of 2023, Remedy Entertainment is looking to craft a remake of the first two games for PC.

Max Payne is one of the best games in the world that sticks to its roots till the end of the franchise. It shows how simple foundations can lead to better titles and characters in the long run. The games are a must-try for anyone looking to delve deeper into Noir and dark-themed stories.

5. Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Developer: Monolith Productions

Monolith Productions Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Inspired by the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit franchise by J.R.R Tolkien, the Middle Earth Series has come to be one of the best games for fans of the open world and action alike. The journey of the game’s protagonist, Talion who bonds with the wraith of the elf lord Celebrimbor continues in this sequel to Shadow of Mordor.

Although, in comparison to the previous game, this one is much more light-hearted and has new mechanics that improve world-building. Talion, together with Celebrimbor try to forge a new Ring of Power to build an army that will help them fight the big bad, Sauron. The game is told through the third-person perspective and players can enlist the help of Celebrimbor in certain situations.

In a world of this scale, you can ride different beasts and explore five different areas which are humongous. The Nemesis System of the game got huge praise from critics and players alike, praising it for continuity. The enemies you encounter will remember you if they manage to escape them and will taunt you in the coming fights.

If you want a world that you are familiar with and want to experience the Lord of the Rings franchise in a new way then we definitely recommend trying out this game.

4. Dark Souls III

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

We will look at the latest iteration of the Dark Souls franchise which borrows heavily from the previous game and Bloodborne which was directed by the same director. One of the best action games, it borrows heavily from Bloodborne and uses almost the same combat style where players are equipped with weapons of all kinds.

Players can choose from a host of weapons such as swords, shields, and projectiles like throwables and bows. Shields deflect attacks and the game requires you to be attentive as it is extremely difficult to combat enemies. There is magic present in the game as well. Players will face hordes of enemies, each having various characteristics. They change their attack combos, which makes the combat unpredictable.

There are various skills you can acquire for each weapon as well. This promotes variability in combat. In addition, the game has multiplayer modes just like previous games for people who prefer to play against other players. Dark Souls III received critical acclaim and was praised for the fact that it improved itself from the previous game.

The game is most praised for the style of combat and the scale of fights. The world is expansive and the action is palpable. Therefore, if you are looking for a game that will give you a challenge in combat and does not shy away from scale, then Dark Souls is the one you should play.

3. Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Receiving countless Game of the Year awards, Elden Ring brings about a fantasy element to the style of action games flawlessly which makes players speechless. Coincidentally, it also has the same director as Bloodborne and Dark Souls. The world-building in this game was provided by George. R.R. Martin and the combat borrows from Sekiro as well.

The game is set in an open world where players can travel on foot or by their steed, Torrent. There are fast travel points that can be utilized to travel to POIs quicker and players encounter NPCs in the form of other characters and demi-gods. At the beginning of the game, players have to choose a character class which determines a set of abilities, equipment, and spells they get for the rest of the game.

Combat is both ranged and melee, you can switch from spells to swords and other weapons. It also has a cooperative mode that allows you to play with friends and then also a multiplayer mode that has mass appeal. The story has a good visual appeal which is why it received critical acclaim. That is also the reason why it became one of the most streamed games of the year.

The director uses Shadow of the Colossus, The Elder Scrolls, Witcher 3, and Zelda as inspiration which is clearly evident in its gameplay and concept. All in all, it became one of the best games due to the dedication of the director and the people working.

2. Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Devil May Cry’s combat system is world-renowned. DMC Cry 5 brings back fan-favorite characters such as Dante, Nero, and a new character named V. They band together with Trish and Lady and band together to stop the Demon King Urizen from destroying the human world. Players now have the ability to change between the three playable characters we mentioned above.

The director wanted this game to be the best work and for it to suit newer players and please return players to the franchise. The RE Engine of the game allowed the design team to use real faces for their characters. The audio fits the combat of the game well and the Devil Trigger system makes a comeback just like the other games.

The game received critical acclaim due to its combat system and character development that advanced each individual character’s story arc. The game’s ending was received well by the players and fans of the franchise. V, the newest character in the franchise summons three demons to fight together in combat and was well-received by the fans.

The game’s combat system rewards people for stringing combos together and gives a rating system based on the number of strikes stringed together. The combat resembles Bayonetta a lot and each character you play has their own unique attacks. This makes the game fresh even after a while of playing. The campaign is short in comparison to other games on this list but it plays out in a way that is satisfying.

The players can also play as Vergil in the Downloadable Content of the game.

1. Doom Eternal

Developer: id Software

id Software Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

If you are looking for nonstop action that does not disappoint, then Doom Eternal is the only thing you need to play. Doom Slayer is back and he is here to cause more destruction than ever, now with improved graphics. For the fans of the original Doom, this game is a treat and the best gift they could ever receive.

The scale of the game is much grander, the maps feel bigger and there are more collectibles than ever to go through. You also have your HQ which has lots of easter eggs and locked cases which you will open as you progress through the story. The combat, on the other hand, is the most appealing aspect of the franchise.

The combat puts you face first into the mighty boots of Doom Slayer who has a reputation of his own. Humans recognize and fear him. The combat showcases the no-nonsense and brutal approach the main character has with the demons. You punch, kick, cut, and cleave through demons while collecting health and power-ups. The arcade elements are still present but they do not interfere with the action.

Quite the contrary, they make the game even better. There are new movement mechanics, new melee weapons and so much more players of the old games will be happy to see. There are multiple things to do in this game and it has a lot of replayability. In addition, an “Ancient Gods” DLC was released that continued the campaign further.

The game itself released critical acclaim. The critics praised the combat, movement, mechanics, graphics, and improvements over the previous games. Doom Eternal is one of the best action games ever and has the number-one spot on our list.

Well, that was our list of the best action games of all time.