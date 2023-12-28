How Many Games Did PlayStation Plus Add to the Gaming Catalogue in 2023?

Nowadays, gamers prefer to get game subscriptions rather than buy copies. From Xbox to PlayStation, various game and console developers offer excellent subscriptions. The most well-known is PlayStation Plus, which adds a plethora of games to the catalog every month.

Many PlayStation fans might wonder how many titles Sony added to their subscription in 2023. According to Path of Ex, the Japanese behemoth has added over 221 games to its catalog this year. With Sony updating their policies to prohibit fans from reselling video games, buying PlayStation Plus is the most sensible thing to do.

Fans won’t have to worry anymore about selling a game after completing it to get a new one, as Sony changes the games in the Plus catalog with new games every month. If they had fun playing the game via the subscription, they can opt to buy the copy. It is possible the Japanese giants updated their policies to force players to get their PlayStation Plus subscription.

PlayStation Plus adds many new games this January

Only a few days left to welcome the new year, and Sony has already revealed the titles being added to the PlayStation Plus in January. Fans would get to play A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. Those who already have the subscription will get access to all of these titles on January 1, 2024, and will be accessible throughout the month.

PlayStation Plus January Montly Games are here vro pic.twitter.com/MZuqO5uZ02 — Cyber Villager (@cybervillager) December 28, 2023

The three games available in the January PlayStation Plus catalog are a few years old, but all of them are spectacular titles. The 2022-released A Plague Tale: Requiem is an action-adventure stealth where the world is ravaged by the black plague. The game is known for its plot and exceptional game mechanics.

The other game on the list is the 2022-released third-person shooter Evil West. This game is about the vampire hunter Jesse Rentier fighting against monstrous beings to protect America. There aren’t many exciting third-person shooters. So, it is a game that fans should try in January with the PlayStation Plus subscription.

Nobody Saves the World is like a hidden gem that many fans might have ignored. It is an action RPG dungeon crawler with a top-down perspective. The Canadian developers, DrinkBox Studios, are behind this 2022-released game. It is an excellent game for those who are fans of games like The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy Tactics.

PlayStation fans should get the Plus subscription to play these titles in January. However, they should remember that A Plague Tale: Requiem is only playable on PS5, while the other two can be played on the last generation PS4.