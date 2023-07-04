The Best RAAL MG Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4: Attachments, Perks and More

The RAAL MG is one of the most stable weapons in the game and it can shred enemies if used correctly. This RAAL MG guide is the only thing you need to build a weapon loadout that shreds in Warzone 2.0.

The Warzone 2.0 meta currently leans heavily towards weapons like the SO-14, the ISO 45, the Tempus Razorback, and the M4. However, if you prefer to be aggressive in the longer ranges then LMGs are your friend.

There are quite a few options in the LMG department of the game but we recommend you go with the best one which is the RAAL MG. This weapon is underrated in every sense of the word. It has good damage, manageable recoil, and a decent fire rate for an LMG. Let us break down everything we can do to perfect the weapon and make it one of the best ones in Warzone 2.0.

If you are an exclusive Al Mazrah player, then you know that medium to long-range weapons thrive on the map. The Resurgence maps are more suited to SMGs and ARs. However, Al Mazrah is no stranger to LMGs and Sniper Rifles. That is why, this loadout will thrive more on Al Mazrah than on Ashika Island or the recent Vondel Park map.

Now, to use this weapon you’d have to unlock it first. If you are a veteran then there’s a high chance you’d have already unlocked it but for beginners, it will take a while. That being said, let us take a look at how you can unlock the RAAL MG.

How to Unlock the RAAL MG

The RAAL MG is quite easy to unlock but it will take you a decent amount of time. To unlock the weapon, you will have to reach Rank 25 overall. It won’t take you a lot of time. Plus if you want to get it earlier, you can extract the RAAL MG from the DMZ mode.

Ranking up is going to be the most reliable if you are a beginner since you can learn the ins and outs of the game while unlocking the weapons. Once you do you will have to get the attachments as well. Let us see what we will use.

Weapon Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 50-Round Belt Mag

50-Round Belt Mag Barrel: 21” EXF Rhino Barrel

21” EXF Rhino Barrel Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

We start off the loadout by equipping any Optic of your preference. Most of the Warzone Gurus and content creators go with the Aim OP V-4 or the Cronen Mini Pro. However, the choice is yours. Pick anything that helps you aim comfortably and track enemies effectively.

Continue with the 50-Round Belt Mag. We reduce the total ammunition count of the weapon to increase its movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. It also increases the reload time of the weapon allowing movement speed similar to an AR with the power of an LMG. You can also substitute this attachment with a Rear Grip of your choice if you want more recoil control instead of speed.

We follow the Belt Mag up with the 21” EXF Rhino Barrel to increase the bullet velocity and recoil control of the weapon further allowing us to destroy enemies in longer ranges. Pair that up with the Nilsound 90 Muzzle to further increase the bullet velocity while also providing us with sound suppression to keep enemies off our backs. The last attachment would be the SA Side grip.

The SA Side Grip provides us with a variety of stat bonuses such as aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, aim walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness. The attachment is all about providing stability to the weapon so it can shred long-range. Now, let us move on to the secondary weapon to use and the perks.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

You can use any secondary weapon like the FTAC Seige but we recommend using another primary. We recommend picking another SMG so that it can do you good in closer ranges. The Vaznev-9K, ISO 45, PDSW, and Vel-46 are some options to consider for the SMG pick. The SMGs are going to save you in close ranges where the movement speed and ADS speed of the RAAL MG might not be so forgiving.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Simple perks are the most effective in the game. Overkill will let you carry two primaries. With this perk, you can now equip an SMG in your loadout. Using Double Time is going to increase your crouch movement speed by 30%. It also doubles the duration of the tactical sprint so you can get away from your enemies and reposition to catch them by surprise.

Fast Hands increases the reload speed, equipment using speed, and more importantly the weapon switching speed. For the Ultimate Perk, we prefer to go with Ghost to keep us off the UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors but you can also go with either High Alert or Survivor.

A good ol’ Grenade will be more useful in certain situations than any other explosive and the Smoke Grenade will help you escape from dire situations when being shot at by the enemy forces. All of these perks and equipment are meant to support the RAAL MG and do so effortlessly.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout turns the RAAL into an AR effectively. Plus due to the attachments, it is stable long-range and has enough TTK to take on other meta weapons. The perks are meant to help in taking advantage in fights or effectively retreat if you feel the tide turning in the enemy’s favor. Use your equipment often to ensure that you do not get caught by the enemy.

The RAAL MG’s TTK will be enough for medium to long-range fights but you have to switch to your SMG when you are inside enclosed spaces. You can also equip High Alert if you frequently push buildings to flush out enemies.

If you liked this loadout, then click on this link to check out more Warzone 2.0 loadouts.