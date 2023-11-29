Rockstar Studios has been around for a while and their latest endeavor is going to make gaming history. We are talking about GTA 6 as speculations and theories have reached a boiling point. Rockstar is planning to release the trailer for GTA 6 sometime in December and in honor of that, we will list down the best Rockstar Games of all Time.

The studio has been a champion at making top-quality games filled with top-notch graphics, high-octane action, and best-in-line storytelling. This is our chance to revisit some of the greatest hits of one of the best game studios of all time.

Top 10 Rockstar Games Ranked

Because it is a Rockstar Games list, it is a given that most of it will be riddled with GTA mentions. That is why, to avoid overcrowding the list, we have only taken five GTA games into consideration out of all the ones Rockstar has made throughout the years.

Aside from the GTA series, Rockstar has delivered well-known games such as Manhunt, Max Payne, L.A. Noire and so much more. In addition, they inspired a lot of studios with their GTA like Open World. If you have played Total Overdose, then you’d have an idea about the comparison.

That being said, let us take a look at the best games Rockstar has released throughout the years.

10. Midnight Club 3

Developer: Rockstar San Diego

Rockstar San Diego Publisher: Rockstar Games

Seeing all GTAs and the Max Paynes and the Red Deads, it is easy to forget that once upon a time Rockstar made an Open World Racing game. This Racing Game presented itself in the form of Midnight Club 3, a game with customizable paint jobs, mods and so much more. The game had recreations of the cities of San Diego, Atlanta, and Detroit and the nightlife made you believe there was nothing better at the time.

In fact, this game still holds up pretty well in comparison to the other titles out there. The first instinct would be to compare these games to the NFS franchise but it is far different than them. You can unlock all kinds of cars ranging from SUVs and Sedans to American Muscle Cars, Sports Bikes, Choppers and so much more. The game has clubs that drive only specific cars and if the player manages to beat the club in races, they get a special ability.

The game also had online multiplayer where players could race from others around the world, join clubs, or start ones of their own and participate in game modes like Capture the Flag, Circuit Racing and so much more. The game’s plot was divided into three different categories according to the cities presented in the game.

Midnight Club 3 might not be the most memorable Rockstar title but those who have gotten their hands on it have pleasant memories of street racing and custom designing their car to face clubs and destroy others with abilities.

9. L.A. Noire

Developer: Team Bondi

Team Bondi Publisher: Rockstar Games

Partnering up with Team Bondi, an Australian Developer, Rockstar Games made L.A. Noire and the rest is history. One of the greatest depictions of Los Angeles in any creative art, L.A. Noire managed to take L.A. in its 1900s and turn it into a creative masterpiece, so much so that critics have named the city as the star of the game and not the characters.

Players take on the role of Cole Phelps as he navigates a morphine distribution ring while also handling promotions in the LAPD. The twist is that some of his friends from World War II are involved in the distribution ring and what follows is a grim story filled with professional and personal sacrifices. The game’s signature facial recognition system allows you to detect lies through facial expressions.

Aside from that, the game is open-world and is filled with a variety of things you can do. As Cole Phelps, you will advance through different bureaus in charge of severe crimes such as arson, homicide, and more. You will need to solve cases to advance through the story but aside from that, you can complete street crimes and collect items to pass the time.

There are chases, high-octane action, various crimes, and the city of L.A is alive and ready to present you with the next challenge. Quite recently, we also received a re-release of the game on the PS4 and Xbox One. All in all, L.A. Noire will go down in Rockstar history as a dark horse and a gem that not many have played but if they do, they will have the time of their lives.

8. Bully

Developer: Rockstar Vancouver

Rockstar Vancouver Publisher: Rockstar Games

Moving right along to one of the most underrated Open World games of all time, we have Bully which is a classic. Somehow Rockstar has not managed to capitalize on its still active fanbase demanding a sequel to the game. Bully was ahead of its time and it showed in its gameplay. There were so many things to do in this game ranging from attending classes, participating in bike races, completing side missions, going to the fair with your GFs and so much more.

Bully was an experience and a satiric take on the schooling systems and fans loved it. You could stuff people into locker rooms and trashcans, play a prank on perps and staff members, smash windows do property damage and so much more. You could also be an ideal student, get straight A’s in class, and be free of classes as soon as possible.

The main character Jimmy Hopkins, is an outsider and a newcomer at Bullworth Academy and he soon finds out he has to do it all himself, literally. He has to make a reputation for himself by completing favors and earning recognition from all the various student sects formed unofficially including the nerds, jocks, and more.

Bully had unique mission objectives that fit perfectly for an out-of-place student studying in an Academy. If you haven’t experienced this game yet, then you are missing out on a true pop culture icon. Bully has made Rockstar what it is today since it was the GTA game before GTA was properly put on the mainstream sets.

7. GTA Vice City

Developer: Rockstar Vancouver

Rockstar Vancouver Publisher: Rockstar Games

Most of the young adults who got into GTA as pre-teens or teens started their journey with GTA Vice City. It will forever be etched into our hearts as the best childhood game we played alongside Project I.G.I and Doom. Gaming back in the day was simple and gameplay was rarely open world. GTA Vice City opened a whole new realm of possibilities and we have Rockstar to thank for that.

With a vast Open World consisting of four different islands linked together by three bridges, Vice City was the ultimate exploring experience for the 2000s kids. It featured a variety of missions that included killing street gangs, bombing a construction site, distributing flyers throughout the city, infiltrating a gang house and so much more.

GTA Vice City never held back and delivered what it could to maximum satisfaction which is why it was the first step for greatness. Fans of the game became fans of the franchise and due to it, Rockstar has become one of the most successful developers and publishers out there. Tommy Vercetti’s dry humor and comedic timing have stayed with the franchise as this game became the blueprint for other titles.

The story itself is extremely well written and you will forget that once you are thrown into the action and the shootouts of the game. Even though this game was not perfect, it is a cult classic and made the franchise what it is.

6. GTA III

Developer: DMA Design

DMA Design Publisher: Rockstar Games

Even though it was released a year before Vice City, GTA III was better than Vice City by a small margin. Most fans experienced GTA Vice City first and then made their way over to GTA III. This game had fast cars, a silent protagonist which has become a rarity for the GTA franchise since, and an open world where you could buy tons of safehouses throughout town.

This was also the first time GTA took to the 3D environment so in a way if GTA III did not succeed, the other GTA titles would not have picked up. GTA III did a lot of things right, including the respawn system, the health system, and the amount of guns you can have on your person at a time. All of these features might seem simple, but it prevents overcomplication which is a huge concern in today’s games.

The game is set in Liberty City which has three main areas to explore. The game has the protagonist start out as a low-level thug making a name for himself doing missions for club owners. The end for him is to get his revenge on his GF who left him to die during a robbery. This game has tons of missions that will keep you occupied for hours. There are also side missions you can complete and street races you can participate in.

The game did everything right and has received critical acclaim due to its execution. If you are having a marathon of GTA games, this one should be on your list.

5. Max Payne 3

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Max Payne 3 is a deserving send-off to one of the greatest video game characters of all time. Most of us started playing the Max Payne games when we were teens and did not truly understand what anguish Max was going through. By the time we grew up, we could not experience the older games again for the very first time.

However, Max Payne 3 cut even deeper, showing Max down in the dumps again and reverting back to his habits of popping painkillers and drinking alcohol. Rockstar did an excellent job of following the blueprint given to them by Remedy Entertainment and then capitalized on it by making a linear story with missions and set objectives.

Even though the Max Payne game we got was not Open World, it was vast enough for us to find multiple clues and collectibles. The game had the signature ‘bullet time’ improved with newer graphics. It also integrated a cover system, not seen previously in other Max Payne games. The cynical and nihilistic narrative style of Max Payne is still present, in fact, it is much more potent than ever.

Max leaves his home of New York City and wreaks havoc in Sao Paulo, Brazil in an epic conclusion to the franchise you cannot miss out on. If you are a fan of the Max Payne franchise and loved the first two, you must try out this one since Rockstar did it justice.

4. GTA IV

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar North hit it out of the park with GTA IV. It was a new step for the franchise but set in old grounds. The game follows the story of Niko Bellic and is set in Liberty City, a new and improved Liberty City. Niko is a war veteran who has gotten into it with some bad people which seems to be the screening process for all GTA protagonists.

Before the release of GTA V, this game had the biggest Open World out of all the GTA games. With tons of things to do and story missions to partake in, GTA IV introduced fan-favorite characters and made them unapologetically original. Staying true to the other GTA games out there, GTA IV gave us tons of weapons ranging from pistols and ARs to RPGs and grenades. The game also has a cover system similar to Max Payne and there is also a multiplayer mode.

Niko’s adventures take a twist and turn everywhere he goes. Nothing is set in stone for his story and what follows is an adventure of a lifetime featuring betrayals, gunfights, funny moments, and much more. GTA V might be the highest-selling GTA game but GTA IV is undoubtedly the most beloved out of all the ones that Rockstar has made.

3. GTA San Andreas

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

This is nostalgia at its peak. This game was so epic that most of the memes that prevail in today’s internet culture came out of the little funny moments in this game. Everything ranging from ” Big Smoke’s Order to ” Ah, sh@%, here we go again” came from here and we are so glad it did. GTA San Andreas had every emotional element and it executed it quite well using its deadpan humor.

The characters were the most memorable part of this game ranging from Ryder and Big Smoke to the main protagonist Carl Johnson. Even the villains were quite loveable, especially Samuel L Jackson as Officer Tenpenny. The graphics were way ahead of their time and the Open World felt boundless featuring big mountains and countrysides, skyscrapers, expansive cul de sacs, and so on.

As CJ, you are not only able to do main missions but also capture neighborhoods in control of rival gangs and participate in side missions. In addition, you can also go to the gym and participate in other activities. There are famous fictional restaurants and tons of mods (Hot Coffee Mod) you can get for the game that change the game’s appearance.

GTA San Andreas’s legacy is that it helped Rockstar continue the franchise and make it what it is today. Although the games Rockstar made are grand spectacles in themselves, there is nothing like GTA San Andreas which features tons of likable characters, an engaging story, an alive Open World, funny and out-of-pocket dialogue, and other things that made it one of the best games of the 2000s.

2. GTA V

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

There is a lot to be said about GTA V and all of them are good things. It not only did well commercially but also story and gameplay-wise it was absolutely game-changing for its time. It was released in 2013 and was way ahead of its time. In fact, some games even today cannot replicate the level of detail and the sheer amount of gameplay GTA V provided fans with.

Rockstar delivered a complete product in a five year hiatus and gave fans the ultimate GTA experience filled with tons of crimes, dry humor, funny missions, loud characters, and unapologetic personalities. Michael, Trevor, and Franklin have become household names in gaming, and all of them exhibit personalities that are drastically different from one another but fit quite well together.

This soup of chaotic, unhinged, and confused makes the story three times more enjoyable. You can switch between these characters anytime you want and undertake missions specific to them. In addition to being a hit in the single-player department, GTA Online presented players to race other ones online, take them out in an Open World, and own their own private car collection.

The sheer amount of things you could do in this game aside from main missions will keep you occupied for days on end. GTA V was by all means a complete game and perhaps the second-best game Rockstar has ever made, next to….

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game Rockstar has ever produced. This game was released in 2018 and Rockstar was confident about who they were when it was released. Fresh out of the success of GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 took off and gave us one of the best video game characters in the form of protagonist Arthur Morgan.

Another reason why this game is so good is because it made the previous one even better indirectly through its story. Aside from its success in the eyes of critics and gamers alike, it did exceedingly well commercially. In fact, it had the second-biggest launch in the history of entertainment and media, generating $725 million in its opening weekend. Not only that, it beat its prequel’s sales in two weeks.

If that is not proof of its success, the story of fans and the gameplay should speak for itself. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a true masterpiece that everyone should try out. Not only because of its critical acclaim but because it has something for everyone; action for action lovers, the Wild West for movie fanatics and historians, complex characters for writers, and advanced graphics for designers.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is by far the best thing Rockstar has to offer and it is not even close. The second best thing you can get at this age is either GTA V or GTA IV.