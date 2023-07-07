The Best STB 556 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The STB is an underrated gun that few people utilize over other weapons. However, this STB 556 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 will show why it can be a meta weapon if used well.

The STB 556 is one of the most versatile weapons in the game if one uses it well. It has characteristics like the Chimera in the game and can be utilized for effective medium-range combat. Due to the current meta in Warzone 2.0, many players shy away from this weapon.

ARs like the Lachmann 556 and the Kastov are some of the preferred ones in the game currently. But if you want to stay consistent in the medium ranges, there is no better weapon than the STB 556. Its Bullpup design makes it easy to use and effective at closer ranges in the game. Let us look at the best class loadout you can use for it to be the most effective.

Contents

The Best STB 556 Loadout to Use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

How to Unlock the STB 556 in Warzone 2.0

Weapon Attachments

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best STB 556 Loadout to Use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The STB 556 has the potential to be the best weapon in the game. It is held back only because people use other meta options, such as the M4 or SMGs. Although if we build it up to be as versatile as other weapons by increasing its TTK and the control of the weapon, then it can easily compete with other meta guns.

Before we get into the weapon setup, let us look at how beginners can unlock the weapon. Beginners can have a hard time unlocking certain weapons due to the progression and ranking system of the game. But that can easily be overcome by a straightforward trick.

How to Unlock the STB 556 in Warzone 2.0

If you were to rank up the STB 556 traditionally, you would have to Rank up to level 41. However, that is a challenging task for most newer players. From there on, you would have to grind with the weapon to unlock all required attachments.

However, you can use the DMZ mode to obtain an STB 556 and then exfil with it. This will unlock the weapon for you in the loadout section. This solves the need to grind out the ranks and is a reliable method to unlock almost any gun in the game. Although if you also have MW2, you can unlock it by reaching level 41 as well, which is much quicker than the Battle Royale.

Weapon Attachments

Now, after you unlock the weapon and grind to get the attachments, you will need an excellent loadout to make the weapon effective. Let us look at the best extensions for the gun.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition

5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition Magazine: 42 Round Magazine

42 Round Magazine Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

We start with an Optic of your choice. You can use whatever Optic you see fit since we need something clean to track our enemies. The Optic will ensure we stay on target since the iron sights can be confusing. Pair that up with the FTAC Ripper 56, a staple under-barrel attachment.

The FTAC Ripper Underbarrel increases the stability of the gun, allowing us to fight firmly in medium ranges. It increases the hip-fire accuracy, recoil stabilization, and aiming idle stability of the STB. Now that we have taken care of the recoil and the tracking let us increase the weapon’s TTK.

To do that, we will use the 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition, which increases the bullet velocity of the weapon, allowing us to have a faster TTK in long ranges as well. The 42-Round Magazine ensures we can take on multiple enemies and not run out when fighting an opponent.

The Bruen Turaco, 686mm Barrel, helps with the recoil control of the weapon. In addition, it also increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the gun. The Barrel also provides sound suppression, keeping the enemies from our tail.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

Let us discuss the rest of the loadout. We recommend using another primary weapon, like a Sniper Rifle or an LMG, for long-range gunfights. The STB 556 will treat you right in short to medium-range gunfights, but you will need a proper gun for those long-range picks. We recommend either the MCPR-300 Sniper or the RAAL MG.

Let us break down the perks and equipment.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade/ Flashbang

The first perk we will use is Double Time. It will double the duration of the tactical sprint. It also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. Follow that up with Overkill, as we will need two primary weapons. Overkill has good synergy with Fast Hands, as it will increase the switching speed of your weapons. It also increases the reload speed of your guns.

For the Ultimate Perk, Ghost is a must-have because enemies are spamming UAVs and have heartbeat sensors with them. Ghost is going to protect you from their radar pings. For the lethal, a trusty Semtex won’t let you down. However, you can always substitute it with the Throwing Knife.

You can use the Smoke Grenade for the tactical if you want to play stealthily. Substitute it with the Flashbang if you tend to rush enemies. It can give you an advantage in engagements.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout completely changes the STB and makes it more than a viable pick for short to medium-range gunfights. For the extended ranges, you will have your Sniper. The perks complement the gun well, and the equipment picks are a good choice for an aggressive playstyle.

You can play around with various perks and equip the ones you see fit or are comfortable with. That is all you need to know about the weapon. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you will enjoy some of our others. Click here to check them out.