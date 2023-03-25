The Best Warzone 2 Season 2 ISO Hemlock Loadout ft. Warzone 2 Guru Klubo!

The ISO Hemlock is the newest assault rifle in Warzone 2. It resembles a lot of the guns from older Call of Duty games and has a similar recoil pattern to the M4. The gun lacks a little in damage in comparison to the other guns in the game but it is something we can work on. Today we will take a look at Klubo’s ISO Hemlock loadout which got him 30 kills in a single match. Let us look at the attachments.

The 30+ Kills Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock Loadout Courtesy of Klubo

The ISO Hemlock will be the centerpiece of this loadout. However, there is also a Lachmann sub that Klubo rocks as a secondary. We will only take a look at the attachments for the SMG while the main focus of the article will be on the Assault rifle.

In addition to these two weapons, Klubo rocks the Smoke Grenade, the Throwing Knife, and the Perk Package 2 which has Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High-Alert.

ISO Hemlock

The first attachment we will use in this loadout for the Hemlock is the Harbinger D20 which is going to give us a suppressor along with bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. This is a crucial attachment that will ensure the TTK of our gun increases and keeps up with other weapons in longer ranges as well.

The second attachment will be a Fielder T-50 Barrel which is going to increase our TTK and stability by giving us bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. We need a proper sight so our LoS is clear and it is easy to track enemies. For this purpose, we will use the Aim OP V-4. Klubo uses the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition to tune up the TTK a little further and finishes the setup off with the 45-round Mag which ensures we do not get caught off-guard with no bullets during gunfights.

MP5

Here are the attachments for the MP5 you will have to equip.

Muzzle : XRK Sandstorm

: XRK Sandstorm Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Rear grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

This loadout is designed for optimal speed and mobility. You will have to pull out this gun in close-range fights. Alternatively, you can also use it when you run out of ammo in the Hemlock.

What do you think of this setup? Check out Klubo’s Youtube Channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!