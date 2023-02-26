New Warzone 2 ACR Loadout Brings Back the Nostalgia for the OG Players; ISO Hemlock Loadout!

The ISO Hemlock is one of the best weapons in the new update. We are going to be making an ACR-Like weapon loadout in Warzone 2.

The ACR from MW2 was one of the most overpowered assault rifles in the history of Call of Duty. A lot of CoDs down the line tried to replicate that weapon but did not succeed. However, the Hemlock has come really close to replicating the feeling of the ACR. That is why today we will be looking at Metaphor’s ACR-Like Hemlock setup in WZ 2.

Metaphor’s ACR-Copy Cat Loadout for the ISO Hemlock Will Have you Reminisce in Warzone 2

The first attachment we will rock on this setup will help us engage multiple enemies at once. With the 45-Round Mag, reloading will be the last thing you need to worry about, and taking fights will be the only thing on your mind. To make sure we do not lose track of our enemies and put every bullet in their bodies, we have to equip the Cronen Mini Pro Optic. This will give us a clear Line of Sight of our enemies.

The next attachment will help us kill enemies faster. The 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition is a must since we need to increase the TTK of this weapon just by a little margin. The Fielder T 50 Barrel is the meat of our setup. It increases the bullet velocity, damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control of the weapon but takes away mobility. However, that is a fair trade-off since we want to replicate the ACR.

The last attachment we will use is the RF Crown 50 Muzzle which is going to give us control over the Horizontal and Vertical recoil of the gun, thus making it the ACR from MW2. The solid characteristics of the ACR which is high damage, recoil control, and stability are replicated with this setup. As usual, we recommend running Drill Charges and Smoke Grenades for Lethal and Tactical respectively.

In addition, for the Perk Package, you can use anything you want. We opt for the Vanguard package but Weapon’s specialist with a Sniper or an SMG depending on your playstyle is advised. For more Warzone 2 related loadouts, you can check out Metaphor’s channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!

