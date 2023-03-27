Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek “Brings the S*xy Back” in Flashy N ew Yellow Swimsuit

Veronika Rajek, who went famous for being linked to Tom Brady, always posts gorgeous selfies of her on her social media accounts. It’s never a dull moment when she shares her day-to-day updates on her Instagram Stories. The Slovakian stunner is also known for her incredible abs and long legs. Therefore, to show her breathtaking figure, she chose to wear a s*xy outfit and show her fit body.

Rajek is a bikini and lingerie model who shows her goods in seductive outfits. Her posts go viral from time to time. Recently, the model wore a yellow swimsuit.

Veronika Rajek leaves fans wanting more in a skimpy swimsuit

The tall model strutted down and showed off her swimsuit. She even turned around so that the fans can have a look at the back side of the suit.

The model had confessed that fans bullied her online because she could not grow a big a**. But looking at the comments, it felt that fans no longer were rude to her. In fact, fans complemented Rajek with her stunning look. They said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

“Wow!! You always had s*xy! You look incredible!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “It would be insufficient to praise your beauty.”

“You are the best. This picture made my jaw drop to the ground when you posted it.”

What is Rajek looking for in a man?

Veronika gave an exclusive interview with MARCA. There, the Slovakian bombshell revealed what she looks for in a man.

She revealed that she receives at least a thousand DMs every day. But all she’s looking for in a man is honesty and great humor. Additionally, she does not care about expensive things like cars or clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

“I need a manly man. I prefer an athletic man, it’s important that you do sports three or four times a week. If you don’t have this similarity with me, then that’s not good…I don’t care about hair or eye color. The most important is having that connection, that click with someone. Of course, ultimately women are looking for a man who will be a good partner and father. The age when I cared about looks is gone. Men must be stable and mentally stable. I am looking for men who can handle drama because I will be their drama,” she joked.