Lamont Marcell Jacobs Reflects on Life After Olympic Gold in Netflix Sports Documentary ‘Sprint’

Many track athletes aspire to winning the coveted Olympic gold medal, since it propels their careers to new heights. Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the current 100-meter Olympic champion, also shares a similar story.

He was relatively unknown to limelight until he stormed the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, winning his first Olympic gold medal. This, however, resulted in a significant change in his lifestyle, as he describes in Sprint, Netflix’s latest docuseries.

There was a lot of excitement at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics since there would be a new sprinter following Usain Bolt’s dominance in the category in the previous three editions, 2008, 2012, and 2016. And, with the Olympic gold medal up for grabs, many elite athletes lined up, eager to claim the coveted accolade.

The race appeared even at the start, but no one anticipated Lamont Marcell Jacobs to pick up the pace in the closing few meters to win the gold medal with a 9.80, his personal best time. This wasn’t just any ordinary performance; the sprinter won Italy’s first Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters.

He was immediately thrust into the spotlight, and his popularity skyrocketed after being featured in famous magazines such as Vanity Fair. He recalls experiencing that level of glitz and glamor, saying:

“When I returned to Italy, my life completely changed. Cristiano Ronaldo texting you, going to festivals…the red carpet. Paparazzi taking pictures of you when you’re buying groceries. Every time I did something, it was all eyes on me.”

The video then cuts to Nicole Daza, Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ wife, who admits that adjusting to his newfound popularity was difficult for him. The sprinter was an ordinary individual, but that one medal altered his entire life, and he became the center of media attention as well as the close people around him. This has generated a certain amount of pressure on him, which the Italian accepts, as winning the title has made him a target for other track rivals.

There were many questions about him going into the Olympic season due to his poor performance in previous years; however, he hushed all of his skeptics with a fantastic performance at the European Championships.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs Defends His 100M Title

While the spectators at the Stadio Olimpico expected a different result in the 100-meter sprint, reigning champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs crossed the finish line in 10.02 seconds to win his second European Championship title. This was a significant achievement for him because it demonstrated that he is back in action and ready to compete in the bigger competition at the Paris Olympics.

❤️‍EUROPEAN CHAMPION ❤️‍ Today, I have reconfirmed my title as European champion, and I am thrilled to share this victory with all of you! This is the result of a lot of hard work and many changes. I have completely overhauled my training, and slowly but surely, we are… pic.twitter.com/ektDhUUxXw — Lamont Marcell Jacobs (@crazylongjumper) June 9, 2024

He also expressed gratitude on his X account, thanking his fans for always having his back, even throughout the darkest days of his career. Jacobs also stated that he has entirely revamped his running strategy and anticipates a much faster time in future tournaments.