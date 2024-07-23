Usain Bolt’s 200M World Record Faces Challenge: Meet the Three Fastest Athletes Ready for Paris Olympics

Despite retiring in 2017, Usain Bolt continues to hold numerous world records. The incredible pace that the Jamaican had, is yet to be matched by any modern athlete. However, at the start of the outdoor season, Noah Lyles made a statement about attempting the 200-meter world record, which quickly made headlines.

Despite receiving a lot of criticism, the American has yet to lose a single 200-meter race, demonstrating his determination to break the 19.19 mark.

However, with only a few days until the Paris Olympics, the six-time world champion is not the only athlete in this world record hunt; he is accompanied by two other sprinters, Kenny Bednarek and Letsile Tebogo, who were highlighted with him on World Athletics’ Instagram post.

These three athletes are considered favorites to challenge Usain Bolt‘s world record since they are among the top three in the world for the 200 meters and have set competitive timings coming into the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles – Chasing Usain Bolt’s World Record

Lyles leads the 100-meter world lead rankings with a timing of 19.53 during the US Olympic Trials. The pace is considerably different from what he accomplished at the 2022 World Championships, where he broke the American mark with a 19.31, but the athlete is already practicing for the coveted event, as he is targeting not only the gold medal but also the world record.

During the current season, the athlete has competed in two separate 200-meter sprint competitions. Lyles won his first rodeo at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, clocking a 19.77. However, the athlete was not pleased because his run was hampered by a 1.7 headwind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Athletics (@worldathletics)

Lyles was expected to be in solid form heading into the US Olympic Trials, and he delivered performances of 20.10, 19.60, and 19.53. The six-time world champion is determined to meet the challenge ahead of him, and he will not back down from delivering on his promises to his audience.

Kenny Bednarek – The King of Consistency

Kenny Bednarek has been in excellent form in every category he has competed in since the start of the outdoor season. However, one of his most talked-about accomplishments came at the Doha Diamond League, where he secured the world lead in 200 m with a 19.67.

Track luminaries such as Michael Johnson noted this accomplishment, stating that Bednarek is one of the most consistent athletes since the Tokyo Olympics when he won a silver medal in the 200-meter event.

He also caught the attention of his competitor, Noah Lyles, and they exchanged some words, demonstrating that these two sportsmen will push each other to new heights.

Bednarek had no losses in the category heading into the US Olympic Trials, but in the finals, despite posting a personal best of 19.59, he fell short of Lyles’ 19.53, gaining second place and qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Since then, the athlete has not competed in the 200 meters, but he is practicing for the coveted event, as he is the only athlete who could pose a serious threat to the undefeated Noah Lyles.

Letsile Tebogo – The New Hope of Africa

Letsile Tebogo delivered an outstanding performance in the early stages of the 2024 season. The Botswanan prodigy captured two world leads and set a world record in the 200, 400, and 300 meters, respectively. This was a turning point for the track world, as they witnessed a fresh talent emerge during the Olympic season.

Despite running an identical 19.71, the Botswanan was defeated by American opponent Courtney Lindsey at the Kip Keino Classic. This sparked numerous disagreements in the community, with many track luminaries criticizing the athlete’s overconfidence.

However, he defied all doubters by maintaining his performance. His final 200-meter race before the Paris Olympics was at the Monaco Diamond League, where he ran a 19.87. Tebogo is keeping his aspirations plain, and while he may not be a direct competitor to Noah or Kenny, there is always the possibility of an upset in track and field.