UFC Veteran Featured on UFC 100, UFC 200, and Soon on UFC 300, Has ‘No Intention’ of Retiring After Historic Event

Jim Miller is not looking to hang up the gloves anytime soon. The 40-year-old UFC veteran is a legend of the sport with over 40 fights in the organization. Miller has been a part of the UFC 100, the UFC 200, and he will also fight on the UFC 300 card, which is a historic feat for an athlete. However, despite his age, and after so many fights, he does not intend to retire anytime soon. MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter revealed his conversation with the veteran on X.

Jim Miller is on a two-fight winning streak and he will look to keep the momentum going when he faces his next opponent at UFC 300.

Aaron Bronsteter had a word with the UFC veteran and revealed their conversation:

“Spoke with Jim Miller, who says that even if he wins at UFC 300, after having won at UFC 100 and 200, he has no plans of it being his retirement fight despite the storied nature of such a victory.”

Fans in the comments agreed with Jim Miller’s decision, since the UFC fighter has found a hot streak lately and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Ahead of his fight, Miller had a special request for the UFC’s voice, Bruce Buffer.

Jim Miller hopes Bruce Buffer will introduce him in a special manner at UFC 300

Ahead of his historic UFC 300 fight, Jim Miller had a special request for Bruce Buffer on how to introduce him before his fight.

Miller stated that he wants Buffer to introduce him as ‘Jim F*cking Miller’. During the UFC 300 Q&A, the veteran spoke about the possibilities of it happening.

“I think he is, I think there’s enough pressure and let’s keep it on him…..Whoever’s arm we gotta twist, let’s twist it. I only wanna hear it once and there is no other time it should be said than at UFC 300.”

Jim Miller only wants Buffer to announce his name in that manner once. And he believes UFC 300 is the perfect opportunity for it with its historical significance for the organization.

The UFC has not announced an opponent for Miller yet or the main event for the card. However, it is highly unlikely the veteran will be the main event of the evening.