‘Have to See’: UFC Champ Jon Jones Sets Eyes on ‘One Important Match’ in Dana White’ Rival Promotion

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During his sidelining from action, UFC star, Jon Jones seems to have his eyes on another promotion — namely on the PFL — and in particular, a rather barnburning clash.

Jones, who still holds a portion of the UFC heavyweight crown, has long been urged to vacate his heavyweight championship amid inactivity. Furthermore, off the back of his apparent avoidance of a showdown against the current interim champion, Tom Aspinall, Jones has also been asked to retire for good by the Brit.

Over the weekend, as calls for Jones to be stripped of his crown were echoed across the MMA community, particularly with promotional boss Dana White claiming he was surprised to learn Jones had been openly welcoming the stripping of his title.

However, still unbothered, ahead of the PFL’s return later this week, Jones seems intrigued by a highlight pairing of Jason Jackson and Thad Jean.

Set to fight in Nashville, Tennessee, welterweight star Jackson takes on the unbeaten, slight underdog Jean in defense of his championship. Engaging in a tense pre-fight face off ahead of their pairing, Jackson goaded Jean — claiming his mother, a nurse, would be “patching” him up, while his father — a pastor– would have to “pray” for him after their fight.

Drawing the intrigue of UFC star Jones on social media, the Rochester native seems to have his interest piqued regarding the pairing of Jackson and Jean.

“Geez, guys now I have to see [the fight],” Jones posted in the comments on Instagram.

But Jackson vs Jean isn’t the only PFL fight Jones is interested in.

Jones plays up Francis Ngannou super fight

Failing to lock horns in the Octagon during their respective tenures, in the last number of years, Jones and Batie native, Ngannou, have once more been tied to a super fight in the near future.

Reportedly open to a potential comeback to the UFC in the near future, according to his coach, Ngannou’s apparent interest in a second Octagon debut has been noted by the controversial Jones.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested, now we’re talking,” Jones posted on X.

“That’s a real super-fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt. I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding,” Jones asserted.

Following those comments, PFL leader Donn Davis noted his similar interest in booking a fight between the duo, even going as far as to offer the UFC an interesting challenge in the process.

“PROPOSAL…WINNER TAKE ALL. MMA best heavyweight of all time. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones,” Davis posted on his official X account. “Francis wins…PFL and Francis split 100% of the event profits. Jon wins…UFC and Jon split 100% of the event profits.”

Notably, when Ngannou was still active in the UFC as its heavyweight champion, both he and White had been quite eager to match up ‘The Predator’ vs ‘Bones’.

But Jones would claim to need more time to fight Ngannou during those years and would eventually make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March 2023, just two months after the Cameroonian fighter would leave the UFC, owing to troubles with contract negotiations.