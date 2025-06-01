Fans Demand Joe Rogan Give Nick Fuentes a Voice — ‘Most Misunderstood and Lied About Person’

After having on more than 1,500 guests on his podcast so far, UFC commentator Joe Rogan is running out of people to bring on the show. So, in a bid to figure out who the fans want to see as a guest on the show, a fan account posted on X, asking fans who the JRE host should interview next.

Although there were a lot of different names thrown into the mix, there was one person whose name kept popping up: Nicholas J. Fuentes, more commonly known as Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes is a streamer known for being a far-right white-supremacist political commentator. He has often made some very controversial remarks in the past that have seen him go against the community guidelines and get banned from YouTube and Twitch.

He had also been charged with battery for pepper-spraying a woman who had knocked on his door. This incident occurred right after Fuentes had posted ‘Your body, my choice’ on social media.

However, the Rumble streamer was one of the most requested names on the thread of guest suggestions for The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Nick Fuentes and it’s not even close. Most misunderstood and lied about person in America,” said one of his fans, who wanted to hear more about what the streamer had to say.

Nick Fuentes and it’s not even close. Most misunderstood and lied about person in America pic.twitter.com/M3REcWK6Yy — (@squidgroyp) May 31, 2025

“Nick Fuentes deserves to be heard tbh,” and “Nick Fuentes 100% bro it’s timeyyyyyy,” dominated the responses.

Even controversial social media influencer Dan Bilzerian took his name, but claimed Rogan wasn’t as independent as he claims. “If Joe wasn’t owned it’d be @NickJFuentes,” he said on the post.

The common notion was that Fuentes is a misunderstood individual, and going on The Joe Rogan Experience would give him the chance to clear his name.

But it wasn’t just Fuentes getting all the mentions from the fans; another big name that fans kept asking for was Michael J. Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate.

Fans want to see Saylor on JRE

J. Saylor is the co-founder of MicroStrategy — a company through which he spent billions of dollars to buy 500,000 bitcoins. It only makes sense that the fans want to see Saylor on the JRE. The Bitcoin promoter seems to be eager to come on the podcast.

“Hey @JoeRogan, let’s talk about Bitcoin,” Saylor suggested on the post.

Fans were quick to lap it up and made comments like, “Saylor had made the request. The world wants to see this @joerogan!” “This interview will shatter the internet,” commented another.

“For the first time ever, I’ll be watching a Joe Rogan podcast if Saylor is there,” joked another crypto enthusiast.

Hey @JoeRogan, let’s talk about Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 31, 2025

Rogan has often had crypto promoters on his show and has made several remarks promoting Bitcoin on his podcast. In fact, during a conversation with OpenAI founder Sam Altman, Rogan is reported to have told him that Bitcoin fascinated him the most of all cryptocurrencies as he believes it could be a viable global currency in the future.