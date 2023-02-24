Andrew Tate Reveals ‘Important Skill’ of Survival Amidst Extended Detention

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate have been arrested by the Romanian authorities under suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering for over two months now. He was supposed to be released by the end of February 2023. Unfortunately, the case wasn’t in favor of the controversial social media influencer. After a hearing this week, the Romanian judicial court extended his detention for 30 more days, on the grounds of the ongoing investigation. However, this hasn’t kept the ‘Top G’ away from his fans.

Even though he was banned from various social media platforms, Tate was back on Twitter last year. Thanks to billionaire Elon Musk buying the platform. Tate’s official Twitter account has over 5 million followers. He regularly tweets and keeps in touch with his fans.

Andrew Tate talks about the most ‘important’ skill

Ever since his arrest, the British American social media personality has been updated about the trial through his Twitter account. Although he has made some media appearances, his Twitter account is the most active.

Through his Twitter, Tate even shares his daily routine in jail. That said, he recently talked about an important survival skill. Tate was of the opinion that manipulating opponents and choosing your own battles was the skill a man needs.

Constant battle grows tiresome. Fatigue makes cowards of us all. The most important skill you need as a man is the ability to manipulate opponents and pick your battles. Win destructively when you fight back. And stay damage-free when you don't. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 24, 2023

Tate has several times stated that he is in a constant mental battle. The self-proclaimed men’s influencer once even told to the media that the authorities are trying to break him mentally. Thus, he has always talked about hardcore meditation practices as his survival tool. This tweet also might be related to one of his practices.

Who is operating his Twitter account?

As everyone is aware that Andrew Tate is currently in Romanian prison, most people wonder who handles his Twitter account. In the beginning, it was believed that his team regularly posts from his account.

It is true that his account is handled by his own team. However, it is interesting to note that the material is coming directly from Tate himself. In a recent interview, one of Tate’s close associates talked about the same.

He revealed that Tate gives the information from the prison to his lawyers. The information is later delivered to the person handling his account. So, indirectly, it is Tate, who is talking to his fans.

