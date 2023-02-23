Andrew Tate Warns Media to Not Target His Family Amidst Ongoing S*x Trafficking and Money Laundering Investigation: “Come for Me”

The arrest of Andrew Tate along with his younger brother Tristan Tate has been the talk of the town over the past few months. They were arrested by the Romanian authorities from their mansion back in December last year. Per the reports, the arrest was made on charges of human trafficking and money laundering. However, the Tate brothers are yet to be convicted of the crimes and the investigation is still ongoing. They have even hired a renowned lawyer, Tina Glandian, who has worked with Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, and more before, for the case. But nothing seems to have worked for the brothers yet.

During this time, Andrew Tate has become an easy target for the media, who are leaving no chance to demean him and his brother. However, it seems like the controversial former kickboxer is fine with that. But Tate wants the media to keep his family out of it.

Andrew Tate warns the media to not target his family

The former kickboxer recently took to Twitter to give his thoughts on being a target of the media. In the tweet, Andrew Tate claimed that he was a hard target and urged the media to come for him and not his family.

Interestingly, he mentioned one famous media outlet, Rolling Stone, in his tweet. But there seems to be no reference to why he did so. He said, “I am a hard target. Come for me, not my family @RollingStone”

I am a hard target. Come for me, not my family @RollingStone — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 23, 2023

It is worth noting that the ongoing trial involving him and his brother has had a major impact on the image of the Tate brothers. While they were notoriously famous for their comments promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny, the criminal charges are something that would seriously damage their reputation if found guilty.

Andrew Tate and his brother are to remain in detention for 30 more days

It seems like Andrew Tate and his brother can’t find a way to prove their innocence. The two were supposed to stay under police detention until the end of February. However, it has been recently revealed that their detention will be further extended by 30 days.

It is worth noting that they have already spent two months in custody. And as it appears; the police are yet to find something conclusive. As a result, they will be spending the next 30 days in custody as well while the police carry on the investigation.

What are your thoughts on the extended detention of the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about Tate’s tweet?