Daniel Cormier Finally Accepts Conor McGregor Isn’t Coming Back to UFC

Conor McGregor has become a full-time politician now. Besotted with his campaigning, McGregor has claimed that he would prefer being called ‘The Notorious President of Ireland’ rather than just a UFC legend.

“My heart bleeds for my country right now… I’m happy with what I’ve done,” McGregor said during a BKFC presser. “There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now”, he added.

It has made Daniel Cormier finally accept that the former champion’s fighting days are behind him. Cormier, who championed an Octagon comeback for the sidelined Dubliner, admitted his shock after the 36-year-old claimed he was “happy” with how his combat sports career had played out. This is despite the fact that the Irishman had two fights left in his contract.

“I have been in arguments with people for the last two and a half years on Conor McGregor,” Cormier said on an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“I argued with you I argued with Ben Askren. And I argued with Michael Chandler. I have been doing my world tour of arguments saying Conor McGregor is coming back”, Cormier sighed.

“…Bro, sadly, I’m finally ready to say it’s over. Remember you and I had a conversation? I was like ‘Oh chill.’ You’re like the girlfriend who just keeps hanging on to the popular boyfriend. When you know he’s going away from you. He’s done”, Cormier conceded.

As unpopular a figure as one’s likely to find on the island at this moment, McGregor’s chances in running for the office are non-existent. Earlier this week, a report detailed how a staggering 134 members revealed they would not even entertain nominating him as a candidate for the Presidency.

However, there is a certain someone who continues to show love for McGregor in the hopes that these feelings will be reciprocated.

Michael Chandler plans Conor McGregor call out with UFC 315 win

Preoccupied with a pairing against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 315 week, it seems Chandler’s thoughts are elsewhere.

Still chomping at the bit to land an overdue fight with McGregor, Chandler admitted he would pursue the matchup if he emerges victorious.

“First time he’s (McGregor) ever pulled out of a fight was against me. In his entire career…,” Chandler told The Schmo. “I don’t think he wants that to be his legacy,” Chandler added with a glimmer of hope in his voice.

“However, if he does, I wish him well in his presidential run in Ireland. But if he comes back to the UFC, he has to fight me,” the former Bellator lightweight champion added.

Slated to fight last summer at UFC 303 after a 2-year build-up, McGregor withdrew from the headliner, citing a fractured toe. At the time he had claimed never wanting to walk into a fight injured and had promised to return to action soon. Chandler had continued to hold on to his hope, going without a fight for two years between November 2022 and November 2024.

He had eventually returned at UFC 309 to take on Charles Oliveira in a losing cause but ended up calling out McGregor in a rather bizarre post-fight interview.