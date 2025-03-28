UFC Mexico City: Start Time Of Brandon Moreno Vs. Steve Erceg Card In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and More

The UFC is back on the road – heading south of the border for a night of high-stakes action in Mexico City. With the energy sure to be electric, hometown hero and former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno is set to headline the card against rising contender Steve Erceg.

It’s a can’t-miss matchup that promises fireworks—and fans around the world will be tuning in. But with global time zones in play, catching every moment live can be tricky. So, before the octagon lights up in Mexico, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch UFC Mexico City in over 20 countries, including the U.S., the UK, and more.

UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs. Erceg Preview

‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno, boasting a professional record of 22 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, is a fan favorite known for his resilience and dynamic fighting style. After reclaiming the flyweight title by defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 in January 2023, Moreno faced a split-decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 in July 2023.

He rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Amir Albazi in November 2024, a testament to his determination to embark on another title campaign.

On the other side is ‘AstroBoy’ Erceg, who enters the octagon with a record of 12 wins and 3 losses. The Australian fighter has demonstrated his prowess with notable victories, including a win over Matt Schnell.

However, he has also faced setbacks against top contenders like Kai Kara-France and Alexandre Pantoja in his most recent outings. Should he defeat Moreno, the 8th-ranked Erceg will hope to climb up a few spots. But if Moreno wins, he is all but guaranteed to have a shit at avenging his loss to Pantoja.

So, if you are a fan of the ‘Assassin Baby’, you do not want to miss this part of his comeback story.

Start times

USA (ET): Prelims – 4:00 PM | Main Card – 7:00 PM — (PT): Prelims – 1:00 PM | Main Card – 4:00 PM

Canada: Prelims – 4:00 PM | Main Card – 7:00 PM

Mexico: Prelims – 3:00 PM | Main Card – 6:00 PM

Brazil: Prelims – 5:00 PM | Main Card – 8:00 PM

Argentina: Prelims – 5:00 PM | Main Card – 8:00 PM

UK: Prelims – 8:00 PM | Main Card – 11:00 PM

Ireland: Prelims – 8:00 PM | Main Card – 11:00 PM

Spain: Prelims – 9:00 PM | Main Card – 12:00 AM (March 30)

Italy: Prelims – 9:00 PM | Main Card – 12:00 AM (March 30)

France: Prelims – 9:00 PM | Main Card – 12:00 AM (March 30)

Russia: Prelims – 11:00 PM | Main Card – 2:00 AM (March 30)

Georgia: Prelims – 12:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 3:00 AM (March 30)

India: Prelims – 1:30 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 4:30 AM (March 30)

UAE: Prelims – 12:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 3:00 AM (March 30)

Saudi Arabia: Prelims – 11:00 PM | Main Card – 2:00 AM (March 30)

South Africa: Prelims – 10:00 PM | Main Card – 1:00 AM (March 30)

China: Prelims – 4:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 7:00 AM (March 30)

Japan: Prelims – 5:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 8:00 AM (March 30)

South Korea: Prelims – 5:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 8:00 AM (March 30)

Singapore: Prelims – 4:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 7:00 AM (March 30)

Australia: Prelims – 7:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 10:00 AM (March 30)

New Zealand: Prelims – 9:00 AM (March 30) | Main Card – 12:00 PM (March 30)

Full Fight card

Main card

Flyweight – Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg

Lightweight – Manuel Torres vs Drew Dober

Middleweight – Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer

Bantamweight – Raul Rosas Jr vs Vince Morales

Bantamweight – David Martinez vs Saimon Oliveira

Flyweight – Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas

Prelims

Flyweight – Edgar Chairez vs CJ Vergara

Middleweight – Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier

Featherweight – Christian Rodriguez vs Melquizael Costa

Women’s Strawweight – Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri

Lightweight – Rafa Garcia vs Vinc Pichel

Featherweight – Jamall Emmers vs Gabriel Miranda

Lightweight – Marquel Mederos vs Austin Hubbard

How to watch?

If you’re tuning in from the U.S. or Mexico, you can catch all the action—both prelims and the main card—on ESPN2 starting at 4:00 PM ET. And if you’re more of a stream-on-the-go type, no worries—you can also watch the full event on your phone or tablet through ESPN+.

For fans in the UK, the prelims will kick off on UFC Fight Pass at 8:00 PM. Then, once the main card rolls around at 11:00 PM, you’ll want to switch over to TNT Sports to keep the fights going into the night.