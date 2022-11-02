Despite Reportedly Making $1.2M, Jake Paul Says Anderson Silva Bout Produced ‘Upsetting’ Pay-Per-Views for This Reason

Jake Paul emerged victorious over Anderson Silva this past weekend in a highly anticipated encounter. The 25-year-old has officially ameliorated his professional boxing record to 6 wins and no defeats.

It’s worth noting that the highly acclaimed contest did appalling pay-per-view numbers. The number is estimated to be in the range of 200,000-300,000 as per Paul himself.

However, the ‘Problem Child’ has defended the substandard buys, citing the fact that there have been multiple other sporting events and festivities that have taken place this past weekend.

Paul stated:

“”It’s weird..I mean, Halloween, world series, Sunday football.This is the worst time of the year to fight, but guess what I had to fight.”

When asked by his brother Logan Paul how many PPV buys, he estimates his fight did, Jake Paul responded-

“I don’t know..I think it’ll probably go around like 2-300,000, which is kind of upsetting.”

Be that as it may if you proclaim to be a colossal attraction to the general public of a certain sport, the pressure to invite viewers lies on your shoulders, regardless of macro factors that aren’t under your control.

Jake Paul v/s Anderson Silva!

You need to give credit where it’s due, because, merely a year ago, combat sports fans couldn’t articulate the thought of Paul competing against the former UFC Middleweight champion.

Fast forward a year later and here we are. The up-and-coming boxer just put on a superior showing within the ring, to pinpoint Silva to a unanimous decision victory.

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul competed in a high-stakes contest that could have been dubbed legacy vs reputation. The fight lasted all eight rounds, with the highlight of the night belonging to the ‘Problem Child’.

Late in the eight, Paul secured a knockdown of the ‘Spider’ when he landed a straight right flush to his face. The 25-year-old asserted his presence at will, displaying his supreme cardio and engaging in a competitive fight.

What’s next for the Problem Child?

Following his victory over the ‘Spider’, Jake Paul proceeded to call out the UFC icon, Nathan Diaz, for a contest. It’s safe to say this repeated pattern of calling out martial artists to prove his boxing supremacy will only hinder his growth.

Paul’s appearance on his brother’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’, also provided an insight into when we will see the 25-year-old in the ring next.

“All my fights from now on will be in the summer, when there’s no sports”

Regardless of the timeline, for the sake of boxing, it would be ideal to see Jake Paul matched up against an authentic boxer for a change.

