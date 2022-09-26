Confirmed LeBron James Is Going to Wrestle at…”: UFC Star, Who Joe Rogan Said Will Be the Next Greatest, Predicts Lakers Superstar’s Future in MMA

MMA is a ruthless and merciless sport. The transition into this latitude is far more difficult than any other professional sport!

Combat sports are unlike any other mainstream sport in the world. The recipe to success in this particular line of work requires years of high-level training in order to be successful for even a short span of time.

The level of dedication, commitment, and zeal required is unheard of. The success stories in MMA, often begin learning the sport when they’re mere kids. It speaks volumes about the skillset required to triumph at the highest level possible.

With that being said, the stature, size, and hard-working mindset possessed by certain other athletes outside of MMA might make it easier for them to transition into MMA, Just ask Brock Lesnar. Another such name could probably be, LeBron James.

Terrence McKinney, who Joe Rogan is of the opinion that could be the next great thing, has provided his prediction on Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, were he to make a move into the sphere!

LeBron James has forever been an active outlet on social media. Not one to hide his thoughts, James has been vocal on any topic he sees fit.

One such recent tweet posted by ‘The King’, has garnered the attention of sports fans across the world. Amongst them is UFC lightweight prospect McKinney.

Confirmed Lebron is going to wrestle at Penn State and transition into mma https://t.co/rNUNYjRKjk — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2022

Responding to the four-time NBA champion’s tweet, McKinney hilariously tweeted-

“Confirmed Lebron is going to wrestle at Penn State and transition into MMA”

‘T-Wrecks’ has been must-see TV every time he steps foot in the octagon. In spite of a recent loss, McKinney has displayed he has the mettle and skillset required to stand toe to toe with the very best in the world. His return is much anticipated.

As far as responses go, that is quite good. Due to the fact that, at 37, James wouldn’t even entertain the thought of placing a foot in an MMA gym. But also because, his tweet may indicate other intentions, given his durability and longevity. The NFL perhaps?

