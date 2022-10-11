“If There Is Noone Like Ali, Tyson, Foremon, Frazer, Then…”: UFC Star Sparks MMA vs. Boxing Debate Among Fans With Two Words

UFC lightweight contender recently ignited a debate on social media between boxing and MMA fans by tweeting two words. Subsequently, many fans left their opinions in the comments section.

Two genres of combat sports are always in the discussion regarding their popularity and monetary factor. However, MMA and boxing both have their own pros and cons. But fans still debate and back their favorite genre.

Recently a surging UFC lightweight prospect, Terrance Mckinney sparked a similar feud by stating that MMA is bigger than boxing on his official Twitter account. After that, fans couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their opinion on the same.

MMA > boxing — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 11, 2022

McKinney tweeted, “MMA>Boxing.” Some fans agreed with the UFC fighter, while there were who many disagreed. Check out some of the reactions from the fans below.

if there is noone like Ali,Tyson,foremon,frazer, then yes — Ali Khan (@mNahiBataonga) October 11, 2022

MMA is not close to being a real fight. — Rey De Boxeo (@ElReyDeBoxeo) October 11, 2022

I love Boxing but this is true. MMA is just the best — MMA vs Boxing Fans (@vsmma2) October 11, 2022

Terrance Crawford > Terrance Mckinney — Sammy the Goat (@ThebookofR) October 11, 2022

UFC has been making some great match ups, boxing been lacking — UnapologeticAngel 🥡 (@boxing_takeout) October 11, 2022

Terrance McKinney in the UFC

The 13-4 professional record holder is a product of the Dana White Contender Series. He made his UFC debut with a stunning first-round knockout victory in 2021.

The 28-years-old has since competed in four UFC bouts, losing only one. All three of his victories came via an amazing finish in the very first round of the bout. Apart from stunning fighting skills, ‘T-Wrecks’ has a charismatic personality, which brought him into the eyes of the fans.

Not only that, but the Washington-born fighter also impressed the UFC veteran commentator Joe Rogan. In one of the episodes of his podcast, the 55-year-old MMA enthusiast talked highly about McKinney and also dubbed him the next greatest.

That said, ‘T-Wrecks’ potentially has a bright future in the promotion. However, he needs to carry on the same momentum in the future. For now, the 28-year-old is waiting for his next bout to be anno0ced by the UFC.

What are your thoughts on McKinney? Do you agree with his tweet?