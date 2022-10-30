Islam Makhachev Says He Can Outwrestle Reigning World Champion Wrestler to a Shocked Daniel Cormier

Islam Makhachev is on top of the world right now. He just won the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira and he is set to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC Perth early next year. So, when he says he has fighting chops, we know what he is talking about. But sometimes, Makhachev can make a statement even Daniel Cormier cannot take down in one gulp. That is what happened during an interview between DC and Makhachev.

Makhachev asked Daniel Cormier to bring Olympic level wrestlers to the AKA. DC jokingly suggested “Jordan Burroughs.”

“Jordan Burroughs is going to be a good match,” Makhachev replied to a shocked DC who asked if the UFC Lightweight Champion thought they would have a close match.

An unfazed Makhachev answered with a yes to which DC said –

“He’s a six-time world champion. The greatest wrestler of all time.”

Islam was quick with his reply saying –

“I respect him brother but this guy just has double leg. I am just going to defend his double leg. And….how he takes points. He go for the double leg, everyone defends and he pushes them out. But in AKA we have rope so he cannot push me.”

Who is Jordan Burroughs?

For those who do not know, Jordan Burroughs is a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and the reigning as well as six-time world champion and nine-time medalist. He is also a three-time Pan American Games Gold medalist and a four-time Pan American champion with four US Open national championships. He has been part of the US World or Olympic Team 11 times.

So, it goes without saying that he is one of the greatest wrestlers the world has ever seen. And we know that Islam Makhachev is one of the best MMA fighters in the UFC right now. This is particularly true because he has trained with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov since he was a child. So, he possibly has the best ground game in the UFC.

With that in mind, if Islam Makhachev were to go up against Jordan Burroughs that would certainly be an interesting matchup. Being said, Burroughs’ record shows that he is a force to reckon with and DC’s own surprise at Makhachev’s casualness may mean he has more on his plate than he can eat.

Islam Makhachev is set to face Alexander Volkanovski in Perth early next year. Meanwhile, he has been spending time with his family and celebrating the birth of his daughter.

