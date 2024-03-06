UFC 299 Commentators: Will Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik Be on the Mic For Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera?

UFC 299 takes place this weekend on Saturday, March 9. The commentators for the event are Jon Anik as the lead, accompanied by former Double Champ Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. This trio of commentators is a fan favorite and is usually the ones that sit at the desk for the main PPV events of the year. The UFC 299 card is full of blockbuster fights and the commentators will be busy calling great fights. Another addition to the team is Din Thomas.

Thomas will come in from time to time as a coach-analyst. He will give insights on the game plan of each corner in between rounds and also have his scorecard for the fight.

The main event of the evening is between Sean O’Malley and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. ‘Sugar’ will look to defend his title for the first time since dethroning Aljamain Sterling.

He takes on a man who has beaten him in the past. O’Malley is on a quest to avenge his loss to ‘Chito’ Vera and solidify his status as the champion.

Also on the card is Dustin Poirier, making his return to the octagon against Benoit Saint-Denis. However, the fight that Joe Rogan is excited about is the matchup between MVP and Kevin Holland.

UFC 299 commentator Joe Rogan calls Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Kevin Holland the ‘real’ fight

Joe Rogan is excited for UFC 299 this weekend. It is a weekend of blockbuster fights as the organization returns to Miami to celebrate the 305. In a recent podcast with comedian Dan Soder, Rogan spoke about which fight he was excited to see this weekend:

“That’s a real fight, that’s a real fight because Kevin Holland is f*cking dangerous. He’s got a lot of MMA experience, and he’s very good on the ground.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 2:44:02):

Joe Rogan went on to say that the UFC 299 match-up between Holland and Page would be an exciting fight because of the fighting style of both fighters.

Both ‘MVP’ and Holland are unpredictable strikers who use unconventional striking methods and are extremely talented. He went on to say how he was excited to see Page in the UFC.

Rogan gave Dan Soder a background of ‘MVP’s’ fighting style and showed him clips of his karate moves. It will be interesting to see if his Karate background will find success in the UFC.