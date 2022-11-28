“Looks Like Elon Musk Really Is Shutting Down Child P*rn” – Former UFC Title Contender Puts Balenciaga on Blast Over BDSM Teddy Bears Campaign Featuring Children

Balenciaga’s heavily criticized ad campaign featuring children and teddy bears in explicit clothing Credits: Instagram

Jake Shields is one of the most vocal former UFC fighters on Twitter. He often has strong opinions and is not afraid of courting controversy himself. This time Shields has decided to take on the Balenciaga controversy and has been making tweets on it for the past several hours. For those who do not know, the Balenciaga controversy has been raging for a week or so with names like Kim Kardashian mentioned in it.

The central issue wins it has to do with an advertisement that shows two young girls holding teddy bears wearing bondage-inspired clothing. The public perception has been against the advertisement and Balenciaga‘s regular collaborator Kim Kardashian has spoken out about it as well.

For his part, Jake Shields has been on the controversy all day posting somewhat questionable photos from previous Balenciaga shoots. He has not targeted anyone in particular yet but seems to be focusing on the work of Lotta Volkova, a designer associated with Balenciaga and Adidas. Here are some of the Tweets Jake Shields has put out so far:

Looks like Elon Musk really is shutting down child porn pic.twitter.com/Se5l86R0rQ — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 27, 2022

Back to Lotta Volkava’s Instagram which is full of teddy bears being abused and abusing Teddy bears represent security love and innocence pic.twitter.com/mlRlFut4jt — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

A photo of Lotta Volkova the head designer for Balenciaga and Adidas Here she wearing a Cannabal Corpse shirt in church as a way to mock Christianity pic.twitter.com/2nsuPrWQYC — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

Jake Shields’ Other Twitter Touts

Jake Shields is a pretty vocal presence on social media and frequently comments on social and pop culture issues via his account.

He has commented on several hot-button topics in the past including commending Ice Cube for standing his ground on not getting a COVID shot.

Shields said, “No point in having f*ck you money if you don’t occasionally say f*ck you” in support of Ice Cube’s decision.

No point in having fuck you money if you don’t occasionally say fuck you pic.twitter.com/2wzQcMDJic — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 23, 2022

More recently, Shields also commented on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen splitting up. The former UFC star’s comments were particularly saucy considering the tabloid coverage for Bundchen.

Shields tweeted, “Never leave your girl alone with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor or Pete Davidson.”

Never leave your girl alone with her Jiu Jitsu instructor or Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/SZyIWbLsZz — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 16, 2022

Shields is not shy when it comes to making such comments and he has acquired a reputation for being brash and outspoken on many controversial issues.

