Michael Chandler Eyes an Opportunity, as Conor McGregor Reveals ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Plans

Conor McGregor once again stirred the pot of rumors ahead of his potential return to the UFC. He recently suggested that he has been offered to coach on The Ultimate Fighter for the second time.

The Irishman took to Instagram to post a picture of himself before he coached his first season of The Ultimate Fighter vs Urijah Faber. Interestingly, in the same post, he revealed that he has been offered to coach once again. Moreover, it looks like he has caught someone’s attention who is ready to go up against him in the show. Even the UFC president Dana White reposted McGregor’s post on his Instagram story.

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s The Ultimate Fighter plans

The recent revelation made by Conor McGregor has caught the attention of Michael Chandler. It is worth noting that both Chandler and McGregor have liked the idea of going up against each other inside the octagon in the past. Moreover, ‘Iron Mike’ is someone who was even rumored to be his opponent for the Irishman’s return to the UFC.

While nothing is certain at the moment, Michael Chandler is looking to make use of the opportunity. The former UFC lightweight title contender reacted to McGregor’s post on Twitter and hinted at being interested in going up against ‘The Notorious One’ in The Ultimate Fighter. He tweeted, “Conor coaching TUF?”

Conor coaching TUF? 👀 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 26, 2023

It’s safe to say Michael Chandler seems to be an interesting opponent for the Irish star in TUF. That said, nothing seems to be certain at the moment and even if Conor McGregor ends up coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter, it is not important that Chandler will be the one going up against him.

Can Conor McGregor return to winning ways upon his return?

The former UFC champion has had a run to forget inside the octagon. He has lost three of his last four fights since 2016. Moreover, the injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier has cost him some valuable time as well.

While Conor McGregor himself seems to be pretty confident ahead of his potential return to the UFC, it will be interesting to see if he can get back to his best and go back to winning ways.

McGregor’s coach has recently claimed that the UFC superstar is very likely to return this year. However, until any further statements from the promotion, nothing can be said.

Do you think ‘The Notorious’ will he return this year? What do you guys think about Chandler as an opponent for McGregor?