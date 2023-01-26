“I Have Just Been Offered to…”: Dana White Acknowledges Conor McGregor Admitting to Coaching in ‘TUF’ Again

We keep edging close to an inevitable Conor McGregor return as the year progresses, which was hinted at by the Notorious one himself. In what has been a pattern as of the last half-decade, McGregor has been on the hinges of being labeled an inactive martial artist.

The Irishman suffered a career-threatening injury in July 2021 when he snapped his tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier. He lost the bout via TKO. And also sustained successive losses in MMA for the first time in his highly accomplished career.

The 34-year-old has since been rehabilitating the injury, which has seen his endeavor to overcome the grave injury. In his absence, although the UFC has a few acclaimed stars in its palms, the promotion hasn’t fared all too well financially.

As such, the fighting company will be elated that their star is eyeing a comeback to competition. As confirmed by McGregor himself initially, which was then acknowledged by UFC President Dana White.

Conor McGregor offered the Ultimate Fighter coaching role again!

In 2015, while he lay in wait for his prey, Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor was awarded an opulent opportunity to coach season 22 of the Ultimate Fighter. His counterpart was the MMA legend, Urijah Faber.

The season was a tremendous success, as it displayed diverse scenarios that included drama, banter, emotion, and competition. Thanks to McGregor’s antics, it made for a memorable campaign that is often looked back at even now, leaving viewers reveling in joy.

The Mac took to Instagram last night to share that he was awarded the same opportunity this year. Later Dana White doubled down on it.

McGregor wrote:

“I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherfuckers. #StayReady“

White took to his Instagram story to repost the Irishman’s post. The 34-year-old’s return should help boost the eyes the famed martial arts show receives. And will assist in propelling the TV series to popularity again.

What is the Ultimate Fighter?

The Ultimate Fighter is a TV series that emphasizes the sport of mixed martial arts. The show made its debut in January 2005 and has been going strong for 18 years later.

Although they hit a rut in the recent past, a rejuvenated version captivated the attention of the sports supporters once again. McGregor and his opponent will clash in what could potentially be the 31st season of the show, provided the logistics are cleared and the contest comes to fruition.

Nonetheless, the matter of paramount significance is that we will be witnessing the return of a UFC pioneer this year.

