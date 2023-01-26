Revisiting: Famous Conor McGregor Brawl With ‘Snake in the Grass’ Cody Garbrandt, as the Irishman Teases ‘TUF’ Return

With the Notorious Conor McGregor making it known that he intends to return to the UFC in the coming year, snippets of his distinctive moments with the company will make for a good memory.

The Irish national took to Instagram late on Wednesday night to disclose that he was granted an opportunity to submerge himself in a familiar role. McGregor stated that the UFC wanted him to take on the onus of coaching in the upcoming season of the Ultimate Fighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

His remarks were corresponded by UFC president Dana White, who posted the former two-weight world champions Instagram post on his personal Instagram story.

Conor McGregor’s comeback is now in the offing, and it will be just a matter of a few months before we see the 34-year-old back in a familiar setting. With his return to the Ultimate Horizon in the pipeline, let’s look back at his greatest moment in the TV series.

Also read: “I Am Free”: UFC Legend Responds Wittily as Darren Till Joins ‘Free’ Andrew Tate Movement With Conor McGregor’s Friend, Adin Ross, Jake Shields, & More

Cody Garbrandt ignites a brawl with Conor McGregor!

Back when the face of the UFC was coaching the Ultimate Fighter in 2015, he was facing Urijah Faber, as opposed to his future opponent, Jose Aldo.

In an unprecedented series of events, an injury sustained by Aldo rendered him unable to compete and defend his 145lbs title. To make do, the UFC called upon Faber and McGregor to coach against each other without an agreement for a future fight.

So the UFC replaced Aldo with Faber, a teammate of McGregor’s then-latest conquest, Chad Mendes. The pair were teammates at Team Alpha Male, along with Cody Garbrandt and former UFC Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

McGregor knocked out Mendes just a night before the UFC announced the two coaches.

The 22nd season was exhilarating, to say the least. It involved tussles, drama, and martial arts. The holy trinity. One that stood out, however, was the unforeseeable brawl that would ensue between Alpha Male and McGregor’s teammates.

An argument between Dillashaw and McGregor regarding Dillashaw’s allegiances to his then teammates prompted an infuriated Garbrandt to shove the Irishman, sparking chaos.

McGregor can be heard leading Team Alpha Male and Garbrandt to incite the conflict, saying:

“What, you gonna do something about it?”

To which No Love responded:

“I’ll do something about it”

It has made for a memorable moment all these years later. Garbrandt and McGregor have since shown mutual respect for one another.

Also read: Earning Over $150,000 Per Post, Conor McGregor Tops Ronda Rousey and Khabib Nurmagomedov to Become Wealthiest MMA Celeb on Instagram

The distinct career trajectories of Garbrandt and McGregor!

Since their infamous brawl in 2015, both men have continued to cement themselves as champions, with McGregor going a step further and clinching double champion status.

The pair have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, with McGregor still possessing an influence and reputation, his stock has not taken a dive.

On the other hand, Garbrandt has witnessed a major decline since he won the Bantamweight championship in 2016. In his past six encounters, the American has sustained knockout defeats in five, winning just one fight.

With both men eyeing a comeback sometime this year, there could be a lot of brewing for the duo. The objective of climbing up the rankings begins in 2023.

Also read: Conor McGregor Brutally Mocked for His UFC Losses With a Caitlyn Jenner Reference