“No PR Stunts”: ‘Mafia’ Andrew Tate Converts to Islam Posts Praying Video, Former MMA Fighter Confirms

Controversial social media figure Andrew Tate was seen preaching Islam, and praying to Allah in new footage on Twitter!

Andrew Tate has been the talk of the town, following his sudden upsurge on the internet. The former kickboxer turned influencer has taken over social media, in light of his disputable and vexed viewpoints.

Tate has now released footage of himself on Twitter, where he is seen performing a prayer, quoting a phrase from the Holy Quran. The 36-year-old has made some interesting comments and posts this year. His latest post has garnered a ton of support from the Islamic community.

Taking to Twitter, Tate posted-

“Love of Allah is the power of the heart, the sustenance of the heart, the light of the heart.” – Ibn Qayim.”

Tam Khan, the self-proclaimed pioneer of martial arts in the UAE, has taken to Twitter to defend Tate for his actions and supported him in what seems to be the conversion of his religion.

ONLY Allah can judge. The brother doesn’t need to explain to anyone except the creator. We even discussed how ‘heaven lies under a mothers feet’. He isn’t a scholar or dawah guy. So enough of the criticism. We all promote our beautiful religion of Islam but now many are — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) October 24, 2022

Khan stated-

“Muslims please have sabr. Don’t be so harsh. We all make mistakes and we all deliver our speech sometimes incorrectly. I personally know Andrew & mashallah his love for Islam is genunine & it’s real. No PR stunts. He is one of us. I understand the sisters concerns also and yes”

Andrew Tate and his worldwide fame!

Andrew Tate has amassed a staunch following, with a number of people aligning themselves with Tate’s perspectives. His outright, and candid demeanor, has made him an eminent figure within the entertainment industry.

The ‘Top G’s’ infamous conversations and interactions with his friends have resulted in many individuals speaking out against Tate, which eventually led to him being banned from all social media.

Andrew tate banned from all social media platforms, is being taught on how to pray salah from his close Arab friend in Dubai. Interesting pic.twitter.com/0LZ5LoME5b — Jōb, عَبْد العَزيز (@GodListensToDua) October 22, 2022

Yet, he remains omnipotent. His presence never seems to waver, and Tate’s reputation still has a strong foothold amongst his fans, who ensure that his name is well and alive within the social media spectrum.

It is a conundrum so to speak because while there are a number of people who do not encourage his behavior and want him removed from the internet, his opinions still enable him to enhance his following.

Andrew Tate’s affiliation with martial arts!

Andrew Tate has been keeping busy this month! The internet sensation has been taking the time to form acquaintances with famed martial artists. Having a kickboxing background, it’s no surprise that Tate still has a love for carnage and sport.

Tate has been pictured with UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, and the hottest prospect in the fight game right now, Sean O’Malley.

Tate granted O’Malley to have a gander at his famous and patented Bugatti, as well as have a fell of the opulent vehicle. The ‘Top G’, no doubt has some friends within the martial arts community.

After all, could all the notions and impressions of Tate and his character be nothing but a misunderstanding? Only time will tell.