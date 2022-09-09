“Whoop His Motherf*king A*”: Grammy Winner Snoop Dogg Once Hilariously Trolled a Former UFC Title Challenger After His Brutal Loss

Snoop Dogg has had some hilarious reactions to several antics. Though, nothing compares to the confusion he faced between the two fighters!

It’s been four years to the day, when former Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, defended his UFC Welterweight championship against, up and comer, Darren Till.

The former UFC champion, had a performance for the ages when he submitted the English martial artist in the second round via a D’Arce choke.

The contest had seemed to be a rather competitive one, up until Woodley caught Till, with a counter right, when the scouser went in for a left straight.

The pull-back counter led to Till being knocked down, followed by which Woodley landed some heavy ground and pound, before throwing in the submission. The technique, all but sealed the fight, with the “Chosen one” emerging victorious.

Snoop Dogg, a lifetime entertainer, had reacted in a hysterical manner to the bout. The rapper, mistook the Englishman, for a much more controversial figure in Colby Covington!

Although the contest was scheduled between Till and Woodley, Colby Covington had made a name for himself within the promotion by then. It’s worth noting that, the reputation earned wasn’t good.

A remarkable number of fighters believed ‘Chaos’ to be a second-rate character. This was due to the comments made by the former title challengers, on a number of controversial topics.

Several renowned personalities held a grudge against Colby, taking offense at the manner in which he promoted himself, to stardom. Notably Snoop Dogg.

The fight between the ‘Gorilla’ and the ‘Chosen one’, resulted in Snoop Dogg reacting in a humorous manner to Till being submitted.

To be conspicuous, this was clearly a misunderstanding between two individuals which led to this moment.

Since Tyron Woodley and Darren Till happened 4 years ago today. Here’s the video of Snoop thinking Woodley was beating up Colby 😂pic.twitter.com/9Dl1K4YyeK — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 8, 2022

Snoop can be heard yelling-

Yea, the Gorilla done ran up on King Kong Tyron Woodley. Beat his a**. Beat his a**. F*** Donald Trump. F*** Donald Trump.

Till who took an exception to the insults, prompted back with a response of his own.

Till stated-

“[Snoop Dogg] you’re a fucking bitch, Fuck You!!!”

The prominent artist can be heard going on an explosive rant, expressing his true feelings about Covington and former president Donald Trump.

Don’t stop Uncle Snoop!

