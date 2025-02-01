‘Downfall Will Be Studied’: Israel Adesanya’s Loss at UFC Saudi Arabia Fuels Retirement Talks

Nassourdine Imavov battles Israel Adesanya in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov event at anb Arena on February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ( PxImages) Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250201_zsa_p175_120 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

Israel Adesanya’s return to the octagon was supposed to be a moment of redemption. He promised fans a new, improved, and hungrier version of himself heading into UFC Saudi Arabia, but instead, he suffered another devastating loss, this time at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov. This latest defeat has left many fans in disbelief, with some now questioning whether Adesanya’s legendary career has run its course.

This is Adesanya’s third consecutive loss in the UFC; something that has never happened since his debut in the promotion in 2018. This second-round KO was also the shortest it has taken for Izzy to lose a fight.

The brutal KO loss has sparked heated discussions across social media, with many fans calling for Adesanya to hang up the gloves. Some were blunt in their assessment, with one fan stating, “Israel Adesanya should just retire Abeg.” Others couldn’t believe how quickly things had unraveled for the former champ. This man lamented by claiming, “Adesanya’s downfall will be studied for years.”

Adesanya’s downfall will be studied for years. https://t.co/N1I4W6VIm9 — SZN (@44_SZN) February 1, 2025



Speculation over Adesanya’s future is running wild, with some convinced this was the last time he’ll step foot inside the octagon. One fan confidently declared, “Israel Adesanya will not fight again I feel. That’s his career done.” Another delivered a more emotional response, simply saying, “Damn, Israel Adesanya is finished.”

Damn Israel Adesanya is finished — ️ (@Benzizouuu) February 1, 2025

Despite the heartbreak, some fans are choosing to focus on Adesanya’s legacy rather than his fall from the top. One Twitter user paid tribute to his impact on the sport, saying, “Israel Adesanya’s era will never be forgotten.” But even with respect for his legacy, the overwhelming sentiment remains the same: “Israel Adesanya, PLEASE RETIRE.”

Israel adesanya PLEASE RETIRE — Professional hater (@papi_teh) February 1, 2025

As unfortunate as it is, this is the nature of this sport. It sometimes takes years to build a legacy, and sometimes, it only takes a couple of fights to destroy one. This is not to say Adesanya’s legacy is anything other than that of a dominant champion. However, tonight might have been the night, he reluctantly passed the torch to Imavov.

Imavov calls for title shot following Adesanya KO

While Izzy can look back at his career with great fondness, Imavov has his sights set on UFC 312 and the title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

After knocking out the former champion, Imavov believes he has done more than enough to earn a crack at UFC gold. During his post-fight interview, he confidently laid out his plan and said,

“I think there is no doubt I am worthy for the belt. I mean, four victories in one year—two top 5, two top 10, two finishes—the record speaks for itself.”

Imavov has his eyes no firmly on the prize! #UFCSaudiArabia | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/eETN2EuLmV — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 1, 2025

While he makes a valid point, the path to middleweight comes with a rather obstinate set of obstacles. Whoever wins at UFC 312, will most likely be facing Khamzat Chimaev next. Du Plessis has been campaigning for a title defense against Chimaev for months now. If he loses next week and Strickland fights Chimaev next, there’s a good chance, he will still be next in line for another shot at the championship.

His reign has been pretty dominant so far with wins over Strickland and Adesanya. So Imavov might have to wait a little bit for his chance. That said, if he keeps winning the way he did today, his case might just get fast-tracked!