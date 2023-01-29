MMA Fans Are Convinced Daniel Cormier Will Easily Thump Hollywood Star Chris Hemsworth in a Street Fight

A mixed martial artist is the model example of how body structure and shape will not be a factor in determining a victor in a physical duel. The concept of a mixed martial artist being the distinctive and foremost human being on this planet is unfathomable for the vast majority. And to support this excerpt, numerous examples showcase precisely why it stands true.

Primarily due to their ability to dominate another human being in the most conventional sense, which is to overwhelm them physically. In recent times, with MMA’s growth, this has become more prominent.

People worldwide have begun paying heed to just how influential and impactful martial arts can affect human beings and their day-to-day activities. Not to mention the confidence and credence it instills upon oneself to deal with any complexities and threats that arise in life, especially physical threats.

Recently, a trend has emerged on social media platforms indicating that a certain martial artist could reign supreme over a bodybuilder or a gym aficionado. Regardless of their body structure, shape, and size.

The latest example includes former two-weight world champion Daniel Cormier and renowned actor Chris Hemsworth.

Daniel Cornier would dismantle Chris Hemsworth says the internet!

For someone with the credentials that Daniel Cormier possesses, the American sure gets greatly disrespected within the MMA community. However, in contrast to the outside world’s perception, the 43-year-old will be hailed and lauded for his plaudits and reputation.

The former heavyweight champion was recently used in a growing meme, which depicts him in a battle against Chris Hemsworth, dressed as the character he portrays, Thor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA PACK (@mmapack)

The images used of the pair portray Cormier as the fat person, unlike Hemsworth, who had undergone a stringent regime to implement a stellar physique for the film. And fans of the fight game made sure to let their thoughts known on the meme.

An interesting note to keep in mind is that certain supporters made sure that it was known that in a prospective bout between the former 205lbs king, and Thor, the character portrayed by Hemsworth, Cormier wouldn’t stand a chance.

In all due fairness, however, that was obvious, given that Thor Odinson is practically a god. The message is that regardless of an individual’s appearance, a martial artist will always stand tall in a fight without any regulations due to their superior combat sports prowess.

Although the message intended is that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, it could have been conveyed differently. Nevertheless, it has made for a historical meme.

It’s time MMA athletes are provided the respect they deserve.

It’s no secret that MMA athletes have been consistently discredited and disparaged regarding their profession. When in actuality, they possess the capabilities to maim any human being.

While there has been increased recognition and appreciation for their accomplishments recently, it still will not do justice to them for their contributions to the sport.

It’s long overdue that they receive the respect and credit they deserve.

