Adult Film Star Kendra Lust and UFC Fighter Call Out Refs for Making ‘Awful Calls’ During Chiefs vs. Bengals Game

The recently held NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals has been the talk of the town over the past day.

While the Chiefs were able to beat the Bengals 23-20 to head over to their third Super Bowl in the last four years, the matchup was filled with controversy. It is worth noting that the officiating has been one of the most talked about things in the NFL season so far and the same happened last night after a few questionable calls.

Adult Film star Kendra Lust and UFC fighter call out the referees

The referees officiating the game between the Chiefs and the Bengals are being lashed out at by fans around the world. While there were several calls that were questionable throughout the game, one that stood out ended up costing the Bengals the game.

With just a few seconds left on the clock, the Chiefs drilled a 45-yard field goal after being awarded a foul, which seemed rather unfair. The same has been called out by many, including adult film star Kendra Lust and UFC star Kelvin Gastelum.

Lol — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) January 30, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum took to Twitter to post a picture that suggested that the referee was the best player for the Chiefs in their game against the Bengals. Adult film star Kendra Lust was quick to react to the same and retweeted the post by saying: “Lol”

It’s safe to say that Kelvin Gastelum along with Kendra Lust was not a big fan of how the AFC championship matchup was officiated, just like the fans around the world.

Kelvin Gastelum’s online scuffle with Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been out of action for a while now. However, he can’t seem to be out of action when it comes to online back and forth with fellow UFC fighters.

The same happened recently when Conor McGregor took shots at Kelvin Gastelum after he was forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Nassourdine Imavov. While Gastelum pulled out of the fight because of a facial injury, the Irishman termed it as an infection caused due to the unhygienic thing.

However, Kelvin Gastelum did not stay quiet and clapped back while accusing Conor McGregor of doing cocaine and steroids. That said, the two have been quiet since then and the bad blood seems to have boiled down.

What are your thoughts on the feud between McGregor and Gastelum? What do you guys think about Gastelum’s tweet and Lust’s reply?