UFC Legend Who Once Said He Would Fight Dwayne Johnson ‘Only’ Teases a Possible WWE Move

Former UFC fighter hints at a potential WWE move with an Instagram post after calling out the superstar Dwayne Johnson for a fight on social media.

The Stockton slugger Nate Diaz recently ended his contract with the leading MMA promotion UFC after his last fight at UFC 279. He departed from the promotion with a bang by defeating veteran fighter Tony Ferguson.

Ever since then, many fans were speculating about Diaz’s next move after UFC. Everything, including boxing, BKFC, and WWE, was considered for Diaz after retirement. But, the fan favorite was silent about his next step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

However, Stockton’s second child has recently hinted at a potential WWE move on his official Instagram page. He posted a picture posing with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon with the caption, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next.”

ALSO READ: “$10,000 on F**king Diaz”: Famous Comedian Reveals How He Almost Made Tidy Profit Betting on ‘Underdog’ Nate Diaz at UFC 279

This comes after the former UFC welterweight fighter called out the WWE/Hollywood superstar on his official Twitter account. In the previous month, Diaz tweeted, “Im only going to fight the rock Otherwise I’m goood.”

Thus, fans were quick to believe that the ex-UFC star might be considering signing with WWE in the future.

Nate Diaz once rebuked the deal between UFC and Dwayne Johnson

The Stockton slugger was a very controversial UFC fighter who never shied from speaking his mind in front of the camera. That said, Diaz once criticized Dwayne Johnson and his shoe deal with the UFC during an interview.

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn — Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

The promotion signed a multi-year deal with The Project Rock by Under Armour. Since then, fighters are asked to wear Under Armour shoes during media appearances and weigh-ins. However, according to reports, the UFC fighters don’t benefit from this deal.

ALSO READ: “The Government’s Not Gonna Change”: Joe Rogan Destroys $600M Worth Magnate for His Political Views on the JRE Show

While in an interview before UFC 279, Diaz was wearing the same shoes. He showed it to the camera in the middle of the interview and chastised the shoes. However, the segment was cut from the original ESPN interview.

What are your thoughts on Diaz’s interview? What do you guys think about Diaz’s Instagram post? Will he go to the WWE?