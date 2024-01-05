“0 Chance”: ‘Delusional’ Sean O’Malley Gets Slammed by Fans for Claiming to Reach Conor McGregor Like Milestone

Sean O’Malley quite evidently looks up to Conor McGregor, be it for his octagon skills or millionaire lifestyle. One of his recent moves has attracted a lot of attention from the MMA fans who couldn’t keep it all in.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, ‘Suga’ expressed how he wants to establish himself just like the Irishman. He shared how he envisions 2024 with the best of his performances and that will finally make him “as big as Conor”. His statement was shared via MMA Junkie on X (FKA Twitter) and it attracted a mixed reaction from fans.

Many fans shared their response and expressed how O’Malley is far from becoming like McGregor. A few responses are,

A fan said, “Sean has 0 personality”.

Another fan added, “Love suga but he will never reach those heights.”

A fan commented, “0 chance!”

A fan said, “He’ll never be Conor”.

“Delusional”, commented a fan.

Sean O’Malley is set to face Marlon Vera at UFC 299 but he has been actively eyeing his shot at ‘El Matador’. He recently took to Twitter and took a shot at Ilia Topuria by mimicking McGregor’s past call-out against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Ilia Topuria shares his response to Sean O’Malley and his recent comments

There has been a lot of social media back and forth between the ‘Suga’ and Ilia Topuria. O’Malley’s recent comments about Topuria showed how he tried to weigh him down and indirectly questioned his financial status.

The Georgian and Spanish fighter without any delay took to X (FKA Twitter) and fired back at O’Malley. Topuria shared his thoughts on how ‘Suga’ and his comments have no effect on Topuria and that he does not care about it. He further termed himself “the PPV king” and asked him to keep his $100K bet to himself and save money. He said,

“I can’t care less about you kid. Now the PPV king needs to sleep! Stay safe and save ur money… GN!”

The social media spat between the two UFC stars has attracted a lot of attention from the MMA community and has similarly received varied reactions. As both these fighters are prepping for their next fight it is still unclear if anything between these two will materialize any time soon.