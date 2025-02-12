Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Act of ‘Kindness’ Wins Fans Over After Gifting Coach Javier Mendez a New Apartment

Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to show why he’s not just a champion in the octagon but also in life. In a heartwarming gesture, the former UFC lightweight king gifted his longtime coach, Javier Mendez, a brand-new apartment.

Mendez has been Khabib’s coach since 2012 when the latter’s father Abdlmanap brought him to America. Mendez was a part of Khabib’s camps for every fight till his retirement. He now continues his training with Islam Makachev, Umar, and Usman Nurmagomedovs. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Khabib would gift Mendez a new house.

The revelation came straight from Mendez himself during his recent Javier Mendez AKA podcast, where he casually mentioned, “Thank Khabib, he got me a new apartment.”

And Just like that, Khabib’s act of generosity took the internet by storm, leaving fans in awe of his kindness and loyalty.

As expected, social media was flooded with reactions, and it’s safe to say that fans couldn’t get enough of the Dagestani legend’s big-hearted move. One user summed it up perfectly and said, “Khabib has to be such a cool guy.” Others echoed the sentiment, with comments like, “Dude is the kindest soul out there” and “Khabib kindness.” It’s no surprise that his generosity and respect for those who’ve shaped his career continue to win people over.

Many fans also pointed out how much Mendez deserved the gesture, recognizing his pivotal role in Khabib’s success. “Khabib is an amazing human… and his coach deserves the best,” one fan noted, while another said, “Takes a big man to appreciate the one who got him the place. Respect for Jav keeps growing.” The outpouring of love wasn’t just about Khabib’s gift, it was about the deep bond and loyalty he shares with Mendez, something that goes far beyond just coach and fighter.

This latest act of kindness is just another reminder of who Khabib is at his core, a man who values family, respect, and loyalty above all else. Whether inside or outside the cage, he continues to inspire fans, not just with his fighting legacy but with his character. And as for Javier Mendez, it’s clear that his impact on Khabib’s journey hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the fight game, loyalty is rare, but for Khabib, it’s everything.

Mendez calls Khabib family

Mendez recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Khabib, reminiscing about their journey together. Posting a photo with ‘The Eagle,’ the AKA head coach said,

“First I was Coach to @khabib_nurmagomedov 2012 next came Brother’s 2013 & 12 years later we became Coach’s together and during all this time Loyalty was #1 now He can never get rid of me because now we are Family for life Fathers Plan dynasty will continue.”

The ‘Father’s Plan’ refers to the vision that the late Abdulmanap had for him and the fighters from Dagestan.

Abdulmanap, a highly respected coach, emphasized discipline, humility, and dominance in the sport while building a dynasty of world-class fighters. His dream was to see his son and his protégés continue this legacy, not just as fighters but as future mentors.

With Khabib now coaching and guiding the next generation, it’s evident that his father’s plan is still very much alive, ensuring that the Nurmagomedov dynasty thrives for years to come.